Genshin Impact 2.7 beta users get Hu Tao, Staff of Homa, and Yelan for testing, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing will help HoYoverse balance Yelan and Kuki Shinobu ahead of their release. The hype for the five-star Hydro Bow user and the four-star Electro Sword healer is unreal.

Yelan's playstyle is similar to Xingqiu as she can apply Hydro with her Elemental Burst while being off-field. Accordingly, she can be used alongside Pyro damage dealers like Hu Tao for constant Vaporize reactions.

Here's how the developers are testing the compatibility of several characters with Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing.

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testers get C6 Yelan for testing

A tester on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit revealed that in the Chinese beta, HoYoverse handed out Hu Tao with her signature Polearm Staff of Homa to players. What's more surprising is that they can test how the Pyro damage dealer performs with a C6 Yelan.

Based on her leaked kit, it is safe to say that Yelan will be the five-star replacement for Xingqiu. However, based on its looks, players will have to unlock her second and fourth constellations to get the maximum amount of Hydro application.

Beta testers have been given 2 constellations for Yelan so she is now at C2 for them. [2.7 Beta]Beta testers have been given 2 constellations for Yelan so she is now at C2 for them.

Yelan's second constellation gives an additional charge to her Elemental Skill called Lingering Lifeline.

Lingering Lifeline allows Yelan to fire a Lifeline that marks opponents. After a certain time, the Lifeline explodes and deals Hydro DMG based on Yelan's max HP. With the additional charge, she can not only apply Hydro to more enemies but also deal more damage.

The fourth constellation increases the damage dealt by Yelan's Exquisite Throw (Elemental Burst) by 30%.

HoYoverse didn't want to make it obvious that it wanted to evaluate C2 and C4 Yelan. Hence, it handed out a C6 unit to the testers.

Will Yelan work well with Hu Tao in Genshin Impact?

Hu Tao is one of the best damage dealers in Genshin Impact and players have been relying on Xingqiu to unleash her true potential since time immemorial.

Even at C0, Yelan will be able to work as a Hydro sub-DPS with Hu Tao. However, her Hydro application has improved significantly with constellations, which could be a bummer for many players.

Getting constellations of five-star characters is way harder than four-star characters. For instance, players can get a free copy of Xingqiu from the ongoing Hues of the Violet Garden event. In contrast, they might have to spend over 20,000 Primogems for a single copy of Yelan.

All in all, it is too early to judge Yelan's potential in Genshin Impact. Working with Hu Tao is not her only goal and she might be able to carry teams with her Hydro damage single-handedly.

