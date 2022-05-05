×
Genshin Impact 2.7 Delay: Weekly compensation details announced

An official announcement about compensation for delay in patch 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)
Vineet Kumar Naik
Modified May 05, 2022 10:53 PM IST
The latest official announcement surrounding Genshin Impact has revealed the compensation rewards for the delay in the release of patch 2.7.

The current pandemic situation in Shanghai is severe and has led to a delay in the arrival of patch 2.7. In response, officials have decided to compensate their audience with the following rewards every week:

  • 400 Primogems
  • 1 Fragile Resin
  • 7 Hero's Wit
  • 16 Mystic Enhancement Ores
  • 120,000 Mora
Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… https://t.co/Sfp5UVHLRa

This article will cover everything players need to know about the weekly compensation rewards being added to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Compensation Rewards for delay in patch 2.7

Compensation rewards artwork (Image via Genshin Impact)
Compensation rewards artwork (Image via Genshin Impact)

On May 5, 2022, Genshin Impact made an official announcement about the compensation for the delay of patch 2.7. Based on the announcement, it appears that the patch 2.7 update will be postponed to a future date.

Additionally, until the patch 2.7 update arrives, travelers will receive compensation each week. From May 11, 2022 to the patch 2.7 version update, players will get the following rewards:

We will be getting weekly compensations!hoyolab.com/article/4602114 https://t.co/3OejbS0Mzo

The rewards will be sent directly to the player's Genshin Impact main account. The compensation rewards will expire within 30 days, so one should claim the rewards soon. Announcements about the patch 2.7 update will be made as soon as possible.

There is also an eligiblity criteria to receive the compensation rewards. Only those who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above before May 11, 2022 can claim the compensation rewards in Phase III of patch 2.6

Expected launch date of Patch 2.7 and upcoming banners

(Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

Currently, there have been no official announcements regarding the release date for patch 2.7. However, credible sources have claimed that the delay in the release could be three weeks long. Hence, players can expect to hear more leaks or official announcements about patch 2.7 around the month of June.

Sources have also made banner predictions for patch 2.7 where players can expect to see the following characters:

  • Phase I - Yelan and Xiao rerun
  • Phase II - Arataki Itto rerun
[Reliable - Uncle Y] First half: Yelan + Xiao; signature weapons. Second half: Itto + Shinobu (4✰); Redhorn + Memory of Dust.Track record:SYP Leaks Archive, [舅-y] Channel: discord.gg/Aspmwmybv8WFP Uncle Dictionary: docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… https://t.co/ScfMP3jpqA

Based on these claims, the banner will also feature signature weapons for the featured characters. Hence, players can expect to see Aqua Simulacra and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear in the weapon banner of Phase I and Redhorn Stonethresher and Memory Dust in Phase II.

With so many exciting characters and powerful weapons coming to patch 2.7, one should definitely start saving primogems if they want to summon them on these upcoming banners.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

