Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New weekly Battle Pass EXP amount reverted to original in the latest beta

The Battle Pass is a massive hit among Genshin Impact players. By logging in daily and completing some basic tasks, they can get XP, Mora, Fragile Resin, and even Primogems if they purchase the Gnostic Hymn.

Having said that, upgrading the Battle Pass in Genshin Impact is a lot more tedious than it sounds. The EXP requirement to unlock each level was recently changed from 1000 to 600. As per leakers, the change was reverted in the latest beta.

Here's why HoYoverse might be experimenting with the Battle Pass lately.

Why Genshin Impact changed the Battle Pass EXP requirement back to original amount

The COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is at its worst right now, and the developers at HoYoverse are working from home amidst a lockdown. Naturally, this has affected their efficiency and they even had to scrap the 'Spices from the West' event.

Players were assuming that the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai would compel HoYoverse to extend the 2.6 update and shorten the 2.7 patch. A shortened update would mean that travelers would get less time to complete the Battle Pass. As a result, the developers reduced the EXP amount.

However, from the looks of it, the development process is back on track now. HoYoverse might be confident that the 2.7 update won't be delayed and thus there would be no need for a change in the standard EXP requirement.

The 2.7 update will bring in Kuki Shinobu and Yelan. While Kuki is a 4-star Electro healer, Yelan is a 5-star Hydro Bow DPS.

Leakers initially claimed that Yelan would arrive in the first half followed by Kuki Shinobu in the second. However, rumors suggested that a delay in 2.7 update could lead to both new characters getting featured in the same banner.

Genshin Impact players divided over the changes in Battle Pass EXP amount

It is no surprise that the community has showcased a mixed response towards the changes in the Battle Pass in the 2.7 beta. Casual players were elated that they wouldn't have to do unnecessary cooking/teapot tasks to complete the Battle Pass, while others claimed that the existing Battle Pass is too easy.

A suggestion by a lot of players was that Genshin Impact should add more levels and better rewards to the Battle Pass. Apparently, the grind for the current Battle Pass seems pointless as the rewards are minimal.

It is still unknown if HoYoverse is willing to actually change how the Battle Pass works or if it was simply trying to come up with a new Battle Pass progression system in case the 2.7 update gets delayed.

