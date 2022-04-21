×
Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New weekly Battle Pass EXP amount reverted to original in the latest beta

Genshin Impact might change Battle Pass progression with the 2.7 update (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
Modified Apr 21, 2022 10:49 PM IST
The Battle Pass is a massive hit among Genshin Impact players. By logging in daily and completing some basic tasks, they can get XP, Mora, Fragile Resin, and even Primogems if they purchase the Gnostic Hymn.

Having said that, upgrading the Battle Pass in Genshin Impact is a lot more tedious than it sounds. The EXP requirement to unlock each level was recently changed from 1000 to 600. As per leakers, the change was reverted in the latest beta.

Here's why HoYoverse might be experimenting with the Battle Pass lately.

Why Genshin Impact changed the Battle Pass EXP requirement back to original amount

The COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is at its worst right now, and the developers at HoYoverse are working from home amidst a lockdown. Naturally, this has affected their efficiency and they even had to scrap the 'Spices from the West' event.

Players were assuming that the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai would compel HoYoverse to extend the 2.6 update and shorten the 2.7 patch. A shortened update would mean that travelers would get less time to complete the Battle Pass. As a result, the developers reduced the EXP amount.

[2.7 BETA] Battle PassThis change was reverted in today's update.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/projectcelesti…

However, from the looks of it, the development process is back on track now. HoYoverse might be confident that the 2.7 update won't be delayed and thus there would be no need for a change in the standard EXP requirement.

The 2.7 update will bring in Kuki Shinobu and Yelan. While Kuki is a 4-star Electro healer, Yelan is a 5-star Hydro Bow DPS.

Leakers initially claimed that Yelan would arrive in the first half followed by Kuki Shinobu in the second. However, rumors suggested that a delay in 2.7 update could lead to both new characters getting featured in the same banner.

[RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.

Genshin Impact players divided over the changes in Battle Pass EXP amount

It is no surprise that the community has showcased a mixed response towards the changes in the Battle Pass in the 2.7 beta. Casual players were elated that they wouldn't have to do unnecessary cooking/teapot tasks to complete the Battle Pass, while others claimed that the existing Battle Pass is too easy.

@projectcelestia Please can every girlie in Beta complain about it being easy to max so they add more levels. I'll take even 25 more levels that is just weapon ore
@Evangeline_10_ @projectcelestia on the contrary tho I'd rather they keep it as-is since it would just discourage people from buying the battle pass. also more playing time means more burnout (esp if you're AR 55+)
@projectcelestia So we didn't get the 2.7 delay? Secretly hoping for delay so Yelan and Shinobu is in the same banner :copium:
@projectcelestia I feel like they changed it to 600 cuz it was goin got be delayed and the patch was going to be short. But i think they r ready now and the patch wont be delayed which is a good thing :)
@projectcelestia i don't mind, i'm level 46 with more than 17 days left. if they don't add more levels then it's just a bad change
@projectcelestia @WangshengFP No Delay that would happen? Then I can’t save more Primo for Yelan Huhu I’m still on 11 pity and and 4.5k primo
@projectcelestia Why would they revert it 😭 Anyways that would mean no 2.7 delay and Mihoyo emloyees are pretty safe now right? (I really hope they are now) Nice
@projectcelestia If one does the events, the BP is way too easy to max out, there should be at least another 10 or 15 levels to it. The rewards past 50 don't need to keep escalating, just gives us something.

A suggestion by a lot of players was that Genshin Impact should add more levels and better rewards to the Battle Pass. Apparently, the grind for the current Battle Pass seems pointless as the rewards are minimal.

It is still unknown if HoYoverse is willing to actually change how the Battle Pass works or if it was simply trying to come up with a new Battle Pass progression system in case the 2.7 update gets delayed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

