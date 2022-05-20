Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream time in UTC, EST, IST, and other timezones

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream has been officially announced to premiere on May 20, 2022, at 8:00 AM (UTC -4) and fans cannot contain their excitement.

Players from all around the world play Genshin Impact, and many are eagerly waiting to watch the Special Program in their respective timezones. Watching the livestream has a lot of perks for the players in the community. Viewers will get access to temporary codes that will grant 100 Primogems for free. Similarly, players can get a headstart on the upcoming content coming to the game with the patch 2.7.

This article will inform players when they should tune in to watch the 2.7 Special Program as per their timezone.

Genshin Impact: Premiere time of 2.7 livestream in different timezones

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for

>>>



Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)

>>> Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact https://t.co/G3Y0P7Kh6S

Fans can choose to watch the 2.7 Special Program live on the official Twitch channel or the rebroadcast of the livestream on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Here is a list that will show players when the 2.7 livestream will begin in their timezone:

HAST: 2:00 AM

2:00 AM AKST: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM PST: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM MST: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM CST: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM EST: 8:00 AM

8:00 AM GMT/UTC: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM WET: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM CET: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM EET: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM MSK: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM IST: 8:30 PM

Players from all over the world will be watching the 2.7 Special Program on the same day, on May 20, 2022. Officials have made sure that there is no conflict of dates. If a reader does not see their timezone on the list, they can take a look at the universal countdown prepared for the 2.7 livestream:

What to expect from 2.7 Livestream?

The official tweet made by Genshin Impact EN has a different art than the JP version. While players can see the Chibi versions of Traveler, Yelan and Arataki Itto, in the EN art of the livestream preview, the JP preview art features Xiao instead of Traveler.

Leaks have already made claims about Yelan sharing the Phase I banner with Xiao and Arataki Itto to have a solo rerun in Phase II. The leaks have also mentioned the 4-stars appearing on Yelan and Xiao's banner.

Players can expect the following from the 2.7 Livestream:

3 Redeem codes to get 300 Primogems

New characters (Yelan and Kuki Shinobu)

New Weapons (Aqua Simulacra)

New Events

New Archon and Story Quests

The livestream will confirm a lot of the information that has already been leaked to gamers. Players should watch the livestream to verify the leaks and also to access the temporary redeem codes that will be active for 24 hours.

Edited by Mayank Shete