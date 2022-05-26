Genshin Impact 2.7 pre-installation date, size, and more update news

Genshin Impact officially announced the release of patch 2.7 on May 31, 2022. Usually, the developers will roll out some of the content in advance through the pre-installation function.

The pre-installation function is introduced a few days before every patch release, allowing players to download most of the upcoming content ahead of time to have a smooth gameplay experience when the update rolls out. This feature will be available on both mobile and PC platforms. The pre-installation function will be added to the client launcher on May 27, 2022.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the pre-installation date, size, and more in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Pre-installation function release date, download size, and more

A new Genshin Impact notice has stated that the pre-installation feature will start for PC and mobile platforms on May 27, 2022. The notice also mentions that the size may vary depending on how many voice-over files have been downloaded by the user.

The official notice does not mention the total download size for both the platforms, but speculations suggest the download size will be smaller than the previous pre-installation for patch 2.6. Patch 2.6 introduced a new playable region and new events, so the pre-installation size varied from 3-6 GB depending on the platform.

The pre-installation function will optimize some of the old files as it will download large files that contain patch 2.7 resources. Hence, players are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to avoid any future issues or corruption of game files. While PC users can still play while pre-installing the game resources, players on mobile will have to wait for the installation to finish before they can log in.

Genshin Impact: Patch 2.7 update release date and server maintenance

Genshin Impact officials have updated the community with scheduled dates for the release of patch 2.7. The official notice states that the latest patch 2.7 update will release globally on May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

However, players will have to go through a maintenance break prior to the 2.7 update. The maintenance break is scheduled to start on the same day at 6:00 AM (UTC+8), and the servers will be down for five hours. During the maintenance break, players will be unable to log in to their accounts, so players are advised to complete all their daily commissions and other tasks accordingly.

The developers of Genshin Impact are kind enough to compensate travelers for their inconvenience and hand out 60 Primogems for every hour of the maintenance break. Hence, players can expect to see 300 Primogems in their in-game mailbox that they can claim before it expires.

Patch 2.7 brings in new characters and tons of events for Travelers to enjoy. Here are the new characters being introduced in the upcoming patch:

Yelan (5-star)

Kuki Shinobu (4-star)

The upcoming patch will also take Travelers deeper inside The Chasm as they meet familiar faces during their expedition. With so much content coming out, players can look forward to new characters, fresh story quests, and events.

