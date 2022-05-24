Genshin Impact 2.7 Streamer event: How to get over 730 Primogems and free rewards

The latest news on the official channels of Genshin Impact speaks of a new event built for aspiring streamers around the world. The new version 2.7 Twitch Stream Recruitment event will be available on the purple platform once again. As usual, players will have to stream their content while completing events and additional challenges to earn free Primogems.

The previous Twitch stream event in patch 2.5 witnessed a lot of backlash from the community regarding compensation. The developers have taken the feedback into account, and the new 2.7 Twitch Steamer event will allow players to earn anywhere between 730-1490 Primogems, depending on the player's contribution.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest Twitch Streaming event in Genshin Impact.

Everything about version 2.7 Twitch Stream Recruitment Event in Genshin Impact

Travelers can register for Genshin Impact's new version 2.7 Twitch Stream Recruitment Event. The registration for the event has already begun and will be active until May 27, 2022, at 23:39 (UTC+8). Players who have successfully registered for the event will be notified via their provided mail ID on May 30, 2022.

The event duration is scheduled to be active for 22 days, from May 31 to June 21, 2022. The Twitch Stream event will cover the content listed below.

Main Missions

The main missions include the Primary Streamer Challenge. Here, players need to stream their content for specific hours in the Genshin Impact category to obtain Primogems.

Here is a list of rewards players can obtain if they stream the game for the following durations:

160 Primogems - Stream for 8-16 hours

320 Primogems - Stream for 16-24 hours

640 Primogems - Stream more than 24 hours

Additional Challenges

Players can complete additional in-game challenges as well to obtain primogems. The additional challenge for streamers is to conquer the Spiral Abyss from Floor 10 to 12 with 9 stars. Clearing each floor with 9 stars will reward players with 10 Primogems.

Daily Logins & Commissions

Players will also be rewarded with additional primogems for logging in and completing daily commissions for a specific period.

While many have shown their concern about the compensation being too low to complete all the challenges, many have done the math to try and justify the compensation provided.

Event Rules and Requirements for obtaining rewards

Hidden Dream in the Depth official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

There are certain requirements that players will have to fulfill based on the event rules and details. These specifics were provided in a notice that was uploaded on the official Genshin Impact website:

Players have to stream a minimum of 8 hours of Genshin Impact during the event period.

Players have successfully registered for the Streamer Recruitment event.

HoYoverse account is linked to the streamer's email.

UID is clearly visible while streaming during the event period.

Any forms of fraud and invalid participation caused through negligence will lead to instant disqualification from future events as well.

Do keep in mind that players cannot modify their registration, so they need to input accurate and valid details carefully to avoid any future issues. All the rewards will be sent to participants within 30 business days after the event ends.

