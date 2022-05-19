Genshin Impact 2.8 Diluc skin leaks: New art reveals a new look

genshinBLANK has recently leaked something related to Diluc's new skin in Genshin Impact 2.8. Travelers have known that both he and Fischl would be receiving a new skin months ago, but there wasn't too much information about it back then. All that players knew was that the skins would arrive after the 2.5 update and that Diluc's skin would resemble what he wore during the KFC cross-promotional event.

Several new leaks now point towards the two characters getting their own new outfits in Genshin Impact 2.8. Some of these recent leaks simply show off some orange textures over a black background, vaguely resembling the two aforementioned characters. The official artwork and models have yet to be revealed.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks offer a new Diluc look

The above Reddit post shows a short loop featuring what's presumably Diluc's new skin. It's not as detailed as some Travelers might like, but it does seem to confirm that he will have a ponytail. He does have that hairstyle in the official manga, so it's not as if it would be completely random if he had it in the game.

Aside from that, it's hard to tell what else is going on with this design. Interestingly, he is not the only character to get this type of wireframe leak, as Fischl also recently got one.

Fischl's leaked skin is about as detailed as Diluc's, so there isn't much to talk about aside from what the reader can clearly see here. It is worth noting that there was a very minor debate about whether it was Nahida or Fischl when it was first revealed.

Both skins will arrive in the same update, with Fischl being the free-to-play skin and the other requiring Genesis Crystals. But that's only if the two skins follow tradition.

What's currently known about Genshin Impact 2.8?

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.8:



1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)

2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)

3. Heizou hangout

4. Kazuha Chapter I

The above Tweet provides a quick overview of Genshin Impact 2.8, with the relevant point being the second one. This Version Update will have some focus on Dawn Winery and its owner, although there aren't too many leaks that reveal everything about the new event and lore yet.

Past 5-star characters, Jean and Keqing, saw their skins available for 1,350 Genesis Crystals initially before the price was moved up to 1,680 Genesis Crystals. Travelers should be aware of this information as well as how 4-star characters get their skins given away for free via events since this could be the trend the upcoming skins follow.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Fischl will apparently be given away for free in an event called A Summer Sea Sojourn. Not much is known about this event thus far, but it is something for Travelers to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.8.

