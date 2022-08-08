Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New Sumeru domain preview and Dendro artifacts

Genshin Impact continues to expand as it gears up for its upcoming major 3.0 update. The new update will introduce the long-awaited Dendro region, Sumeru, along with new quests and commissions.

Recent leaks have given fans a first look at the Sumeru domains. As most Genshin Impact players know, domains are one of the places where they will spend most of their time collecting enough resources to build characters and weapons.

The leaks have also given some insight into the new Sumeru artifacts as well. Here is everything players need to know about the Sumeru domains and the new artifacts.

Genshin Impact 3.0: New Sumeru Domain and Artifact set leaked

If character and weapon building is a priority, then Genshin Impact fans will be spending most of their time in domains. The new patch 3.0 will bring new region-specific resources to farm for new Sumeru characters.

Latest leaks have revealed preview videos of the new Sumeru domains. A credible leaker who goes by the name GenshinLeaksFr has uploaded a series of videos that showcase what the new domains look like from the inside.

The linked Reddit thread hosts a compilation video that previews all three different aesthetics of the new Sumeru domains. Giving off the same earthy themes, the three new domains focus on three different resources:

Artifact Sets

Talent Books

Weapon Ascension Materials

As seen from the video above, each of these domains is beautiful to look around in Genshin Impact, with each having a unique look. This leaked footage is probably recorded from the 3.0 beta and is still subject to change. Hence, anything seen in the leaked footage can be altered before the official release.

Leaked information about Sumeru artifact sets

Deepwood Memories (Top) and Gilded Dreams (Bottom) (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact will introduce two new artifacts that will be beneficial for the new upcoming Sumeru characters. The effects of these artifact sets were leaked a long time ago, but the recent leaks depict new changes in their descriptions.

Deepwood Memories

2-Piece Set Bonus: Increase Dendro damage bonus by 15%

Increase Dendro damage bonus by 15% 4-Piece Set Bonus: When an enemy is hit by Elemental Skill or Burst, their Dendro resistance is reduced by 30% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.

Gilded Dreams

2-Piece Set Bonus: Increase Elemental Mastery by 80

Increase Elemental Mastery by 80 4-Piece Set Bonus: When an Elemental reaction is triggered, the characters equipping this artifact set will obtain buffs within 8 seconds. These buffs are based on the Elemental Type of other party members. Each party member of the same element as the character equipping this will also receive a +14% ATK buff and +50 Elemental Mastery for every party member of a different element. Only three characters in the party can take advantage of the aforementioned buffs. The effect can be triggered every 8 seconds, even when the character is off-field.

Fans can read the Reddit post above to read the new artifact set descriptions for the bonus sets. Since the descriptions can be long and confusing, the article summarizes the set bonus effects for readers.

