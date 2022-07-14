Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss leaks: Dendro element buffed massively

The Genshin Impact 3.0 beta has started, and new leaks have started flooding on the internet. Fresh leaks suggest that a massive buff is coming for Dendro in the upcoming Spiral Abyss as part of the version 3.0 update.

The upcoming patch 3.0 will introduce Sumeru and the last missing element, Dendro, to the game. As a new element, Dendro is bound to create some hesitation among the userbase to try something new. The new Dendro buff in Spiral Abyss is a means to reward players who spend their hard-earned Primogems to summon Dendro characters.

Here is everything players need to know about the new Dendro buff in Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal new Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss 3.0 might only have two lunar phases (Image via Genshin Impact)

New 3.0 leaks have revealed that Genshin Impact will massively buff the Dendro element in the Spiral Abyss to encourage players to summon Dendro characters.

Based on the leaks, the Spiral Abyss will only have two Lunar Phases instead of three. Although the reason behind this is unknown and hasn't been mentioned by the leakers, there is a high chance it has something to do with the upcoming Genshin Impact Anniversary.

Here is a quick summary of the upcoming Dendro buffs in version 3.0 Spiral Abyss:

Phase 1: Catalyze reactions will shred enemy defense by 35% for 10 seconds

Catalyze reactions will shred enemy defense by 35% for 10 seconds Phase 2: When a Dendro core explosion, Burgeon, or Hyperbloom is triggered, the triggering character's attack is buffed by 15% for 8 seconds. These attack buffs can be stacked up to 4 times.

When a Dendro core explosion, Burgeon, or Hyperbloom is triggered, the triggering character's attack is buffed by 15% for 8 seconds. These attack buffs can be stacked up to 4 times. Floor 11: All party members will gain a 75% Dendro damage bonus.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.0 Spiral Abyss buffs:



Phase 1: Catalyze shred DEF by 35% for 10s.

Phase 2: Dendro core explosion, Burgeon and Hyperbloom increase the triggering character's ATK by 15% for 8s, up to 4 stacks



Floor 11: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus. 3.0 Spiral Abyss buffs:Phase 1: Catalyze shred DEF by 35% for 10s.Phase 2: Dendro core explosion, Burgeon and Hyperbloom increase the triggering character's ATK by 15% for 8s, up to 4 stacks Floor 11: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus.

The developers have a common practice of providing buffs based on characters that are featured in the character event banners. This allows players who have summoned the banner characters to have a smoother experience clearing the Floors of the Spiral Abyss. The buffs help players feel satisfied with their choice of spending Primogems on banner-featured characters.

Everything about upcoming Dendro reactions

The new upcoming Dendro element will bring about new reactions to the table for players to experience and enjoy. Leaks have revealed their names and how they can be caused in Genshin Impact. Here is a quick summary of all the upcoming Dendro Reactions:

Dendro + Pyro = Burning

Dendro + Hydro = Bloom

Dendro + Electro = Catalyze

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel ×

- When a Catalyzed target is hit by or , Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.



Bloom: ×

- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoE damage

- or on seed triggers Burgeon (bigger AoE dmg)/Hyperbloom (homing arrows) Catalyze:- When a Catalyzed target is hit byor, Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.Bloom:- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoEdamageoron seed triggers Burgeon (bigger AoEdmg)/Hyperbloom (homingarrows) Catalyze: 🌱×⚡️- When a Catalyzed target is hit by 🌱 or ⚡️, Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.Bloom: 🌱×💧- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoE🌱damage- 🔥or⚡️on seed triggers Burgeon (bigger AoE🌱dmg)/Hyperbloom (homing🌱arrows)

When a Bloom reaction is caused, the reaction will create a Dendro core that will explode automatically after six seconds to deal Area of Effect (AoE) Dendro DMG. However, when the Dendro core is infused with Pyro, it will trigger Burgeon (bigger AoE Dendro damage). When infused with Electro, it will trigger Hyperbloom (homing Dendro projectiles).

Similarly, the catalyze reactions also have some additional properties. Hitting a catalyzed target with Dendro or Electro will trigger Spread or Aggravate. Spread reactions offer a Dendro damage bonus, while Aggravate reactions offer an Electro damage bonus.

With so many reactions to try out in the new playable region of Sumeru, players are bound to have tons of fun in the overworld as well as in the Spiral Abyss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far