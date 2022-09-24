Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance schedule and desert patch release time for Asia, Europe, and America

In just a few days, Genshin Impact will launch its latest patch 3.1 update globally on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Before this highly anticipated global launch, the game's servers will be shut down for update maintenance, which should begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last around five hours.

The upcoming patch has been officially confirmed to unlock Sumeru's desert area, with 3.1's banners introducing new characters and weapons as well. The new patch will launch on Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary, so players can expect to receive Primogems and pulls as rewards. Players from different servers may be curious to know when exactly the desert patch will be released in their region and this article will assist them with that.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Maintenance schedule and update release time for Asia, Europe, and America

Official artwork for new patch 3.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Official announcements made in both the 3.0 and 3.1 livestreams have confirmed the release date and time for the latest patch update. Based on the announcements, the new 3.1 update will be rolled out at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022.

Some readers might be confused about converting the new patch 3.1 update's release time based on their local timezones. Here is a list of all the relevant timezones for players from Asia, Europe, and America.

ASIAN TIMEZONES (September 28, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

EUROPEAN TIMEZONES (September 28, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (September 27, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

As of now, the developers are yet to post an official notice on Genshin Impact's official social media channels, but the servers are expected to be down for update maintenance shortly before the global launch. Prior to every patch update, update maintenance is conducted at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on the same day as the launch date. During maintenance, the servers will be shut down for a period of five hours.

Genshin Impact players are advised to complete their daily commissions and other activities before the maintenance begins or they may lose progress and potential Primogems.

The above tweet contains a link that will directly take Genshin Impact fans to the patch 3.1 update's preview page. This page will summarize all the upcoming content that players can look forward to. Here is a quick rundown:

New characters - Cyno, Nilou, and Candace

Rerun characters - Venti and Albedo

New weapons - Staff of Scarlet Sands and Key of Khaj-Nisut

New 4-star weapons

New events

Overall, the new Genshin Impact patch will continue to maintain the hype Sumeru has brought to the game's fanbase and hopefully, we will see a similar trend happening for future patches.

