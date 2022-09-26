Genshin Impact 3.2 characters: Layla and Nahida release dates and character designs

On September 26, the Genshin Impact developers provided the first official look at the brand new characters that will be released alongside update 3.2 on November 2, 2022. These two characters are the Dendro Archon, Nahida, and a Cryo character named Layla.

The two characters have been in the public eye for quite some time, with several leaks providing minor information on them in the last few months. Fans now know that the characters will come out very soon and can start saving for them.

Characters designs for Nahida and Layla in Genshin Impact showcased

Nahida and Layla have been officially revealed by the developers. While HoYoverse has shown the characters, their kit, element, and other areas have still not been officially revealed. However, leakers have provided some information on the design of the characters.

Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous



A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis.



Layla ‧ Fantastical Evening Star
Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous
A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis.

Nahida is the Dendro Archon, also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali. Her short stature is similar to that of Klee, and she possesses the features of a child. She is a Dendro unit and is rumored to wield a catalyst. Apart from that, she will probably be an off-field support character as well.

It seems her Q is basically an AoE (Area of Effect) ability that buffs Electro, Pyro, and Hydro elements in the area. Her E works like the Camera in the Fayz Trials event, where players must take pictures of enemies, deal damage and mark them. Marked enemies will reportedly take more damage.

Child (Like Klee)

Dendro (Like Tighnari)

Catalyst (Like Klee)

Her E is a camera (Like Fayz Trials), Take pic of enemy - Do dmg and then mark them. Do reaction against marked enemy to do more dmg

Nahida -
Child (Like Klee)
Dendro (Like Tighnari)
Catalyst (Like Klee)
Her E is a camera (Like Fayz Trials), Take pic of enemy - Do dmg and then mark them. Do reaction against marked enemy to do more dmg
Her Q makes a HUGE area. Have pyro/electro/hydro chars in area, buff time.

Layla, on the other hand, is set to be a Cryo sword user in Genshin Impact. In terms of height, she is more like Ayaka, but that's pretty much where the resemblance ends. Her E is basically a shield similar to Diona's, and her Q ability will create an AoE like Lisa that will deal Cryo damage.

It is tough to say from just the kit whether Layla will be a DPS or a support. However, she could be both, depending on the numbers. Rosaria, for instance, is a support in Genshin Impact, but she can deal serious damage if someone builds enough crit rate and crit damage on her.

Girl (Like Ayaka)

Cryo (Like Ayaka)

Sword (Like Ayaka)

Her E makes shield (Like Diona), makes stars which do dmg

Her Q is makes a circle with a big thing in the middle (Like Lisa) and does cryo dmg



Layla -
Girl (Like Ayaka)
Cryo (Like Ayaka)
Sword (Like Ayaka)
Her E makes shield (Like Diona), makes stars which do dmg
Her Q is makes a circle with a big thing in the middle (Like Lisa) and does cryo dmg
She likes HP (Like Thoma)

The same can be said about Layla as well, though it is tough to make any predictions without getting a full look into her design. In any case, both of these characters are quite interesting, with Nahida looking like another Archon who will become a meta-defining unit. She can become the ultimate Dendro support and change the way Electro and Hydro units are played in the game.

With Dendro buffing Electro massively, characters like Keqing have become meta since the release of Sumeru. If the buffs that Nahida provides are substantial, it is possible that Electro characters like Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun will become must-have DPS units and take over Genshin Impact completely.

