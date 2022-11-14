Genshin Impact 3.2 Childe banner release date and time

Childe (or Tartaglia) is a 5-Star Hydro Bow character in Genshin Impact and is set to receive a banner in a few days' time. This will be the third rerun for Childe and his fourth appearance overall in the gacha since its release.

Hence, for the information of the fans, the same has been provided in this article in detail.

Even to this day, Childe is considered among the best hydro units within the game. His immense burst damage combined with his ability to work in multiple teams makes Childe a versatile unit that works in a number of situations.

Full details regarding release date and time for Childe's banner in Genshin Impact

As mentioned previously, Childe is set to get a rerun very soon in Genshin Impact. He will be in the second phase of the 3.2 update and will feature alongside Yae Miko.

Hence, one might be interested in acquiring Childe as he might not be available for at least another year. Childe's banner in Genshin Impact is set to arrive somewhere around November 18, 2022.

As per the in-game information, Nahida and Yoimiya's banners will end on November 18, 2022. Hence, it makes sense for Childe's banner to be available right after.

As it happens, Childe's banner timings can vary depending on the region that a player belongs to.

The timings for the major regions are as follows:

India: 3:30 pm

United States of America: 7:00 pm

United Kingdom: 6:00 pm

Indonesia: 5:00 pm

Philippines: 6:00 pm

This banner should last until December 6, 2022, which will also mark the end of version 3.2 of Genshin Impact.

There has been anticipation within the community with regard to Childe's rerun as he is returning to the game after a fairly long time. Childe is a powerful Hydro unit and considering the fact that this element reacts quite well with Dendro, several players would want to rope him in.

It may be noted that Childe and Nahida are expected to make for a strong team. Childe is quite flexible when it comes to team composition and also works quite well with the likes of Xiangling, Bennett, Fischl, and Yae Miko in either a Vaporize or Taser team.

Apart from that, players who want to spend money on his banner will not be disappointed as his Constellation 6 is arguably one of the strongest in the entire game.

Even to this day, a Constellation 6 Childe is considered one of the most powerful DPS units out there and his burst potential enhances quite exponentially. The only downside to acquiring Childe in Genshin Impact is his high cost in Primogems.

Players will need to build a good Crit Rate and Crit Damage in order to make the most out of him. Therefore, farming for artifacts is essential.

Poll : 0 votes