The new Spiral Abyss of Genshin Impact 3.2 second half has been challenging for many. This has led to players bringing out their strongest teams to clear all the floors.

Those yet to clear them will want to know which teams are effective in this new phase of the Spiral Abyss. Fortunately, a Reddit user has compiled statistics that showcase the most used compositions and their usage rate. Players can take advantage of this data to clear difficult floors or create their own team based on the characters they own.

The following article will cover everything important about the most used teams in the new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Note: This data was obtained from a sample size of 60,000 people and does not necessarily reflect all possible combinations used in Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Statistics reveal the most popular teams for Spiral Abyss

With every Spiral Abyss reset, Genshin Impact players have to clear Floor 9-12 again. Clearing all four floors with 36 stars can reward players with 600 Primogems.

The recent Spiral Abyss reset updated the enemy lineup and is currently one of the most challenging versions of the Spiral Abyss the community has faced. Many in the community are experimenting with their team composition against tricky foes and challenges.

The Reddit post above has been shared on the R/GenshinImpact page and can help many players clear their Spiral Abyss. The post above contains compiled data that utilizes usage rates and other metrics to determine the most used characters and teams in this version of Spiral Abyss.

Most used teams in Spiral Abyss 3.2

1) Childe International

With the highest usage rate of 42.3%, Childe International is the most used team in the Spiral Abyss. This includes the following:

Childe - DPS/ Hydro enabler

Xiangling - Off-DPS

Kazuha - VV shred

Bennett - Buffer/Healer

The team is excellent at clearing the first half of all the floors that contain annoying flying enemies such as Specters, Thundercraven Rifthounds, Aeonblight Drake, and more.

2) Hu Tao Vaporize

The Wangsheng parlor owner, Hu Tao and her vaporize team is the second most used side with a 39.8% usage rate. In this variation, her team members are:

Zhongli - Shielder

Yelan - Hydro Sub-DPS

Xingqiu - Hydro Sub-DPS

The Genshin Impact team is exceptional at clearing groups as well as single-target enemies and has been used in the second half of the Spiral Abyss.

3) Nilou Bloom

Lastly, the third most used team is Nilou's bloom in Genshin Impact 3.2 update. The team uses three 5-star characters, including:

Nahida - Dendro enabler/ Off-DPS

Kokomi - Hydro enabler/ Healer

Dendro Traveler - Sub-DPS

This premium team can be used in any half but is more effective in the second, dealing against large groups of enemies.

In the chart shown in the Reddit post above, Genshin Impact players will notice many new team compositions being used to clear different floors. This is all due to the introduction of Dendro and its new elemental reactions.

Genshin Impact has introduced tons of new characters that are slowly replacing older team compositions or creating a new meta for themselves.

