Genshin Impact 3.3 countdown, release date, and time for all regions

Genshin Impact 3.3 is the next Version Update for this wildly popular game. Curious Travelers looking for a countdown and the next update's release date will find that information here. For those who don't know, this update's maintenance begins at 6 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022, and it's expected to last for five hours.

That means Genshin Impact 3.3 should become playable around 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. Travelers who wish to find a countdown for this date and time will find one in the next section of this article.

Note: The upcoming countdown assumes no technical delays will arise.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.3 release date

There isn't much time left until Genshin Impact 3.3 launches. Just keep in mind that you cannot play this game once maintenance starts. This countdown shows when that maintenance will end.

If it says "Time left until Genshin Impact 3.3," then the time posted below that title will show you how many hours, minutes, and seconds are left until the update should go live. Otherwise, the new Version Update should already be out.

It's worth stating that this countdown applies to all servers.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release date and time for all regions

Wanderer will be playable once maintenance finishes (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the following time zones are equivalent to the UTC+8 maintenance times. American players should know that the following times take place on December 6, 2022, for their respective time zones. The first time listed here is when maintenance begins, whereas the second time is when it should end:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm ~ 5 pm

12 pm ~ 5 pm Alaska Standard Time: 1 pm ~ 6 pm

1 pm ~ 6 pm Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm ~ 7 pm

2 pm ~ 7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm ~ 8 pm

3 pm ~ 8 pm Central Standard Time: 4 pm ~ 9 pm

4 pm ~ 9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm ~ 10 pm

Here are the European time zones to consider, all of which finish on December 7, 2022:

Western European Time: 10 pm ~ 3 am

10 pm ~ 3 am Central European Time: 11 pm ~ 4 am

11 pm ~ 4 am Eastern European Time: 12 am ~ 5 am

These Asian time zones are also for December 7, 2022:

India Standard Time: 3:30 am ~ 8:30 am

3:30 am ~ 8:30 am China Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

6 am ~ 11 am Philippine Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

6 am ~ 11 am Japanese Standard Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

7 am ~ 12 pm Korea Standard Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Finally, here are the Oceanic times to look at:

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

6 am ~ 11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am ~ 11:45 am

6:45 am ~ 11:45 am Australian Central Time: 8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm

8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

9 am ~ 2 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

9 am ~ 2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 10 am ~ 3 pm

That's it for what you should know about the time zones.

Genshin Impact 3.3 preview

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.3 is coming!

Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



Full Details >>>

hoyo.link/8fM8BBAd



There are plenty of things to look forward to in the new update, such as:

Wanderer and Itto banners in the first phase, Raiden Shogun and Ayato reruns in the second phase

Several new events, including one that heavily features Itto

Genius Invocation TCG debut

A new Domain that features new artifacts

Continuation of the Archon Quest storyline

Turkish and Italian languages

A new Version Update is an exciting news for Genshin Impact players, especially with a lineup of content like that.

