How to download Genshin Impact 3.3 update: File size and guide for Mobile and PC

There are only a few days left until the Genshin Impact community gets its next major patch 3.3 update in the Sumeru region. HoYoverse has officially revealed all the content planned for the new patch update. The upcoming quest will revolve around a character that is yet to be introduced, Wanderer.

With the community excited about the update, the developers recently enabled their usual pre-install feature in the official client launcher. This is a recurring feature that allows players to download the data to their PC, console, or mobile devices for the update. The following article will help you understand how to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.3 files on your PC and mobile devices.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Guide to pre-installation and downloading files on PC and Mobiles

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



See more details here:

hoyo.link/40L8BBAd



Every Genshin Impact update adds new characters, weapons, events, map expansions, and more to the game. The pre-installation feature allows players to download large game files for the upcoming version in advance.

Pre-installation greatly reduces the time it takes for players to access the game after an update is rolled out. All you have to do is download the compressed resource package prior. You will learn both the compressed size and the total size post unzipping during the pre-installation process itself.

The same applies to the new 3.3 update. The download size for PC users is 6.38 GB, and the disk space required for unzipping is 13 GB. For mobile users, the resource package is around 2.2GB. All of these files will be verified by Genshin Impact once the actual update is launched.

For PC platforms

Update the client to enable the pre-installation function (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are a PC player, you can use the official Genshin Impact client to start the pre-installation process. These are the steps to follow:

You have to update your client launcher to enable the pre-installation button.

Then, you'll see a small button to the left of the "Start" option that says,"Game Pre-Installation." Click on it to start the process.

A small window will appear showing the different file sizes of the compressed and uncompressed files. Click Confirm to initiate a resource check and wait for the client to complete the update.

As mentioned above, the download size on the PC is 6.38 GB, and the total size after unzipping is about 13 GB.

Some players may have a bigger resource package size. This is due to the multiple voice-over packs that must be installed in Genshin Impact. PC players are thus recommended to delete the additional voice-over packs before pre-installation to significantly reduce the resource package size.

For Mobile platforms

Find the pre-install feature on the bottom left (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can use two different methods to pre-install version 3.3 files on their Android or iOS devices. The first method requires you to use the pre-installation function on the game's login screen, while the second method involves using the game settings to start pre-installing the files in advance.

To update the game through the login screen, follow these steps:

Launch the game.

Search for a cloud icon with the word "Pre-Install Resource Package" written on the bottom left of the screen and click on it to start the process.

Find pre-installation feature in the game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

On the other hand, you can follow these steps to update the game through the in-game settings:

Open up the Paimon menu.

Go to Settings.

Tap on Other.

Click on the Pre-Install Now button to start the process.

Both methods will take up the same amount of time to download the game files.

