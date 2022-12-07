Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance schedule: Start and end time for all servers

As the wait for Genshin Impact 3.3 continues, Travelers have faced some amount of confusion as to when maintenance will begin. It has now been learned that the servers will go down at 6 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022, and are expected to go back up at 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022.

Since many players are based outside of the UTC+8 region, this article looks to highlight a countdown for the reader's convenience. Players will be able to continue playing the title again once the Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance is completed.

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance start and end time

Here is what you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance:

It starts at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022

It should end around 11:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022

You will receive compensation in the form of free Primogems at the end

Compensation is 300 Primogems at minimum, with an extra 60 for every additional hour in case of technical difficulties

You cannot play this game while the servers prepare for the next update

Once the update goes live, you will finally be able to play Genshin Impact 3.3. Some new additions that players can look forward to are Wanderer's banner, Itto's rerun, and the new Epitome Invocation. All three of these Event Wishes will be available once the new version update is out.

For reference, the following countdowns should help make things clearer for players.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.3

The countdown runs down to 6 am (UTC+8), which is when the version 3.3 maintenance begins. The embed shown above is fairly self-intuitive to use, but one should know that it doesn't show when the version update starts.

However, the next countdown will highlight when that update will go live.

Statistically speaking, the maintenance for past version updates has only lasted for around five hours. It stands to reason that something similar could happen here with the next update. Using a countdown is quite convenient for some Travelers, especially if they don't know what 11 am (UTC+8) translates to in their respective time zones.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 3.3

Many Travelers can't wait to play this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from the highly anticipated Wanderer banner, there are a few more things to look forward to with the upcoming update. Some examples include:

Two new artifacts (Desert Pavilion Chronicle and Flower of Paradise Lost)

City of Gold Domain (this is where you get the new artifacts)

New Archon Quest (Inversion of Genesis)

Akitsu Kimodameshi (the main event of this update)

Other minor events scattered across the update, like Across the Wilderness, Windtrace, Misty Dungeon, and Ley Line Overflow

Genius Invokation TCG

Turkish and Italian languages

Not to mention, Raiden Shogun and Ayato will have reruns in the second phase of the update. Both characters are incredibly popular, with Raiden Shogun having two of the most successful banners in history regarding total revenue.

Thus, players won't have to wait much longer to experience all the features that are introduced with the new update.

