Genshin Impact 3.3 server status: Downtime, update countdown, and the Wanderer banner release time

The Genshin Impact community is eagerly waiting for the latest patch 3.3 update that's reportedly packed with tons of new characters and events. The upcoming version is only a few hours away from being launched and the new 5-star character, The Wanderer, will finally debut on the Event Wish banners.

HoYoverse developers conduct a maintenance period before every version update. During maintenance, all game servers will be shut down and fans won't be able to access their accounts. The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.3 update schedule, maintenance compensation, the Wanderer's banner release, and more.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Maintenance schedule, update countdown, and more

Genshin Impact officials have already revealed the maintenance schedule for players to be aware of. The tweet embedded above confirms that the update's maintenance is scheduled to begin at 06:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022.

As is the case for all updates, the servers will be shut down in advance and this downtime usually lasts around five hours. During this time, players cannot access their accounts in the game. Players are advised to plan their game time accordingly so as to not lose any Primogems or progress.

Due to the inconvenience that players face during the server downtime, officials give out 60 Primogems every hour that the server remains under maintenance. Generally, players can expect to receive a minimum of 300 Primogems that will be sent directly to their in-game mailbox.

Lastly, before every update is launched, developers enable the pre-installation feature that allows players to download game files in advance. The resource package size will vary depending on the platform that you use.

Track Genshin Impact 3.3 update release using this countdown

The new version will be launched after the update maintenance comes to an end. The patch update will roll out five hours after the servers come online. Hence, players can expect the version 3.3 update to launch on December 7, 2022 at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Players can keep track of the update's release time using this countdown. It should be noted that the countdown shown above is based on official announcements. Any changes to the update's release time due to any delays or technical difficulties will not be reflected here.

The Wanderer banner release in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Official reveal of Wanderer's debut banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming patch will introduce a new 5-star character, The Wanderer. Previously known as Scaramouche, he used to be one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. The Wanderer is the latest Anemo character and has mastery over Catalyst weapons.

Based on the official announcements, it has been confirmed that the Wanderer will debut in the Phase I banner of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 update. The debut banner, From Ashes Reborn, will go live as soon as the latest update is launched. Here are all the 4-star characters that are set to appear on his debut banner:

Yanfei

Gorou

Faruzan

Given below is a quick rundown of all the content planned for Phase I of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update:

Debut of The Wanderer and Faruzan

Rerun banners of Itto, Ayato, and Raiden

New weapon banner

Akitsu Kimodameshi (Free 4-star weapon)

Misty Dungeon

With plenty of content to look forward to, players should definitely participate in all upcoming events to potentially win various rewards.

