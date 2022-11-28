Genshin Impact 3.3 update: Wanderer banner countdown, Faruzan release date, and new weapons

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is set to introduce two brand new units and a weapon into the game. Hence, players will be eager to know the exact release date for thse so that they can calculate the total number of Primogems that can be saved.

Hence, in this article, a release date for the new units, namely Wanderer and Faruzan, and brand new weapons has been provided. The date is not very far away, which means Genshin Impact fans should try to finish all the events from the current update and save as much as possible.

#GenshinImpact The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!

However, fans should remember that after update 3.3 drops, they will have around two weeks to collect Primogems for Scaramouche and Faruzan through the brand new events. As such, even if they do not obtain him on Day 1, there will still be enough time to summon him.

Full details regarding Wanderer, Faruzan, and weapon banner countdown in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact version update 3.3 is set to be released on December 7, 2022. It is definitely one of the most anticipated updates of all time, primarily due to the release of Wanderer. The release time for every major region across the world has been provided below:

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Chinese Standard Time: 11:00 AM

The countdown for the release of the banner is as follows:

Wanderer is a character who has been on the radar ever since Genshin Impact was officially released back in 2020. He has featured as an antagonist in multiple events, but fans wanted him to be playable.

As it happens, his name as a villain in Genshin Impact is Scaramouche, the 6th of the Fatui Harbingers, and goes by the name Balladeer. However, on account of the incidents that took place in Sumeru in update 3.1 and 3.2, and eventually the ones that will in 3.3, he will denounce his ways as a Fatui and become good.

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Eons Adrift" Wanderer (Anemo), "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) and "Enigmatic Machinist" Faruzan (Anemo) !



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Event Wishes Announcement
Phase 1
Boosted Drop Rate for "Eons Adrift" Wanderer (Anemo), "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) and "Enigmatic Machinist" Faruzan (Anemo) !

He will not be an Electro unit as many predicted in the past, but will instead become an Anemo. In fact, he will be the second 5-star Anemo DPS unit since Xiao, who was released all the way back in Lantern Rite in 2021.

As it happens, Wanderer is not the only new unit that is coming to the game, as Faruzan, a brand new 4-star Anemo support, will also be launched with version update 3.3. Lastly, a brand new weapon called Tulaytullah's Remembrance will also be released, which is going to be the best-in-slot for Wanderer.

Faruzan, in particular, is a unit who will make other Anemo characters extremely strong as she will increase the damage taken by enemies through the aforementioned element by around 30%. This is quite massive as the only character up until now who did that was Jean at Constellation 4.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



Old: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12s



New: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s



#原神 #Genshin Tulaytullah's Remembrance changes
Old: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12s
New: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s

However, Constellation 4 Jean is not something that free-to-play Genshin Impact players are going to have for a long time. Hence, Faruzan will be the most viable choice and she will make units like Xiao, Wanderer, and Kazuha deal a lot more damage.

