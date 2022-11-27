Genshin Impact 3.3 update: Free 4-star weapon stats and new artifact sets

Genshin Impact alongside version update 3.3 is set to introduce quite a lot of brand-new things into the game. This includes an exciting free-to-play weapon and two new artifact sets.

Hence, in this article, a brief description has been provided regarding both the weapon and the artifacts that will arrive in the upcoming update. It is, however, important to remember that the exact usage of this new weapon and the artifact sets are unknown and will be hard to predict until they are officially released.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is set to introduce Scaramouche as a playable character and will feature the return of Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Kamisato Ayato. The version update will also include a highly anticipated card game called Genius Invocation TCG.

All about the brand-new 4-star free-to-play weapon and artifact sets in Genshin Impact update 3.3

Weapon

The free-to-play weapon that will be introduced in Genshin Impact alongside version update 3.3 is called Toukabou Shigure. While the stats of the weapon are unknown, it will be a reward from the flagship event Akitsu Kimodameshi.

The event will be held in Inazuma and will offer the aforementioned weapon and 990 Primogems. It is a sword that can be max-refined through items that will also be available during the event itself.

Artifact Sets

Genshin Impact version update 3.3 will introduce two brand-new artifact sets into the game. The sets are as follows:

Desert Pavilon Chronicle

The stats of this artifact set are:

2-piece bonus: 15% Anemo Damage Bonus

4-piece bonus: Once players hit an enemy with a charged attack, the normal attack speed of the character will be increased by 10% and the normal, charged, and plunging attack damage will be enhanced by 40% for 15 seconds.

Thus, it is safe to say that this particular artifact set has been handcrafted for Scaramouche. The 4-piece set bonus will be quite vital for him and players will have to save their resins so that they can farm this one as soon as it is available.

However, not just Scaramouche, even Xiao will be able to use it quite effectively as he relies a lot on plunging attack damage. Apart from that, those players who build DPS Kazuha might be interested in farming for this artifact set.

Flower of Paradise Lost

The stats for this artifact set are as follows:

2-piece bonus: Elemental Mastery is increased by 80

4-piece bonus: The character who equips this artifact set will gain a 40% increase to Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG reaction. Apart from that, once one of the aforementioned effects is triggered, players will gain an additional 25% damage bonus for any of Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon. Individuals will have a total of four stacks, each of them lasting for 10 seconds.

Hence, it is safe to say that this artifact set will be quite good for Nahida, Nilou, Kokomi, Yelan, Dendro Traveler, and any other character who can trigger either Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon. This artifact set will not be good for Electro characters like Yae Miko, as was previously predicted.

When Electro reacts with Dendro in Genshin Impact, it triggers Quicken and Aggravate, which does not get buffed from this artifact set.

Thus, even though the full stats of the weapon are unknown, the artifact sets look extremely strong. Some of the units that have already been released, including future characters, will benefit massively from these two sets.

Hence, Genshin Impact players should farm them as much as possible to ensure that their units are strong enough to deal with some of the hardest enemies in the Spiral Abyss.

