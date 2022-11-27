Genshin Impact Wanderer materials: Ascension resources list for Scaramouche and his Signature weapon

Wanderer (Scaramouche) is a brand new Anemo DPS unit that is set to arrive alongside Genshin Impact version update 3.3. As such, fans across the world will be looking to build him immediately so that he can be used in the end-game content.

Hence, a brief list of all the essential materials that gamers will require in order to ascend Scaramouche all the way to level 90 has been provided in this article. Alongside that, the materials that individuals will need to ascend his signature weapon have also been listed.

It is important to remember that obtaining a character is part of the entire story. The real grind begins once players need to upgrade them and collecting materials beforehand can be extremely vital in order to get a headstart.

Perpetual Caliber and Rukkhashava Mushroom are two of the most vital materials required to ascend Wanderer to level 90 in Genshin Impact

Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the materials that players will need in order to ascend Wanderer in Genshin Impact. The materials are as follows:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver

Perpetual Caliber

Rukkhashava Mushroom

Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, Famed Handguard

Fortunately, all of these items can be farmed right now and since players still have some time left, they will be able to collect all before version 3.3 releases. It is important to remember that Wanderer's artifacts will only be released after version update 3.3 is available.

Hence, they should gather his ascension materials beforehand, so that, once the update is available, the resins can be used to farm the artifacts. In any case, it is now time to learn more about the requirements of the ascension materials for Wanderer.

Wanderer's level-wise material requirement in Genshin Impact

Level 20+

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1

Rukkhashava Mushroom x3

Old Hanguard x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Vayuda Turquiose Fragment x3

Perpetual Caliber x2

Rukkhashava Mushroom x10

Old Handguard x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6

Perpetual Caliber x4

Rukkhashava Mushroom x20

Kageuchi Handguard x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3

Perpetual Caliber x8

Rukkhashava Mushroom x30

Kageuchi Handguard x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6

Perpetual Caliber x12

Rukkhashava Mushroom x45

Famed Handguard x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

Perpetual Caliber x20

Rukkhashava Mushroom x60

Famed Handguard x24

Mora x120000

Amongst these, one item that Genshin Impact players will find difficult to farm is Perpetual Caliber. It is especially hard for those who do not have a bow unit as it is hard to stun the boss.

The rest of the items are very easy to obtain even for newer players. Obviously, it is imperative to mention that players need to have Sumeru unlocked in order to obtain everything.

Ascension Materials for Tulaytullah's Remembrance, Wanderer's signature weapon in Genshin Impact

The materials that Genshin Impact players will require to ascend Tulaytullah's Remembrance are as follows:

Echo of Scorching Might x5

Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x14

Dream of Scorching Might x14

Olden Days of Scorching Might x6

Inactivated Fungal Nucleus x23

Fungal Spores x15

Dormant Fungal Nucleus x27

Luminescent Pollen x23

Robust Fungal Nucleus x41

Crystalline Cyst Dust x27

Amongst the materials mentioned above, obtaining Fungal Spores and Fungal Nucleus can be a bit complicated. This is because the material is dropped by the same enemy, but requires different elements to trigger the drop.

Hence, it can be annoying to obtain as players will need to target and farm one particular type on a given day.

