Genshin Impact Wanderer materials: Ascension resources list for Scaramouche and his Signature weapon

Wanderer (Scaramouche) is a brand new Anemo DPS unit that is set to arrive alongside Genshin Impact version update 3.3. As such, fans across the world will be looking to build him immediately so that he can be used in the end-game content.
Hence, a brief list of all the essential materials that gamers will require in order to ascend Scaramouche all the way to level 90 has been provided in this article. Alongside that, the materials that individuals will need to ascend his signature weapon have also been listed.
It is important to remember that obtaining a character is part of the entire story. The real grind begins once players need to upgrade them and collecting materials beforehand can be extremely vital in order to get a headstart.
Perpetual Caliber and Rukkhashava Mushroom are two of the most vital materials required to ascend Wanderer to level 90 in Genshin Impact
Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the materials that players will need in order to ascend Wanderer in Genshin Impact. The materials are as follows:
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver
- Perpetual Caliber
- Rukkhashava Mushroom
- Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, Famed Handguard
Fortunately, all of these items can be farmed right now and since players still have some time left, they will be able to collect all before version 3.3 releases. It is important to remember that Wanderer's artifacts will only be released after version update 3.3 is available.
Hence, they should gather his ascension materials beforehand, so that, once the update is available, the resins can be used to farm the artifacts. In any case, it is now time to learn more about the requirements of the ascension materials for Wanderer.
Wanderer's level-wise material requirement in Genshin Impact
Level 20+
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x3
- Old Hanguard x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Vayuda Turquiose Fragment x3
- Perpetual Caliber x2
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x10
- Old Handguard x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6
- Perpetual Caliber x4
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x20
- Kageuchi Handguard x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3
- Perpetual Caliber x8
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x30
- Kageuchi Handguard x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6
- Perpetual Caliber x12
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x45
- Famed Handguard x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Perpetual Caliber x20
- Rukkhashava Mushroom x60
- Famed Handguard x24
- Mora x120000
Amongst these, one item that Genshin Impact players will find difficult to farm is Perpetual Caliber. It is especially hard for those who do not have a bow unit as it is hard to stun the boss.
The rest of the items are very easy to obtain even for newer players. Obviously, it is imperative to mention that players need to have Sumeru unlocked in order to obtain everything.
Ascension Materials for Tulaytullah's Remembrance, Wanderer's signature weapon in Genshin Impact
The materials that Genshin Impact players will require to ascend Tulaytullah's Remembrance are as follows:
- Echo of Scorching Might x5
- Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x14
- Dream of Scorching Might x14
- Olden Days of Scorching Might x6
- Inactivated Fungal Nucleus x23
- Fungal Spores x15
- Dormant Fungal Nucleus x27
- Luminescent Pollen x23
- Robust Fungal Nucleus x41
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x27
Amongst the materials mentioned above, obtaining Fungal Spores and Fungal Nucleus can be a bit complicated. This is because the material is dropped by the same enemy, but requires different elements to trigger the drop.
Hence, it can be annoying to obtain as players will need to target and farm one particular type on a given day.