Genshin Impact has a series of achievements that every player can complete by performing various tasks. They range from battling bosses, triggering elemental reactions, and collecting chests to sitting on a rock and taking photos in the wild.

In every new region, Genshin Impact adds a fresh series of achievements, providing players with Primogems. That said, this version also has a lot of hidden ones that can be claimed.

Here is a list of all the new hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 3.4.

La Luna Rossa, A Very Long Engagement, and other hidden Genshin Impact 3.4 achievements

The Ancient Orchard and Spring

Solve all Cascade Pool to get The Ancient Orchard and Spring (Image via HoYoverse)

First on the list is The Ancient Orchard and Spring from the Wonders of the World category. Genshin Impact v3.4 added a new puzzle mechanism in the Desert of Hadramaveth called the Cascade Pool. You'll have to solve all seven puzzles to complete the task.

Genesis of the Rift

Locations of all six Pathfinder's Log pages (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up is Genesis of the Rift. To claim this achievement, interact with all six Pathfinders' Log pages in the canyon of Wadi Al-Majuj. Their locations are marked in the image above.

On a Magic Carpet Ride

Location of the Time Trial Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

For On a Magic Carpet Ride, you need to complete a time-trial challenge near the teleport waypoint on top of a hill south of Old Vanarana.

A Very Long Engagement

Invite two friends and sit on the chair at the same time (Image via HoYoverse)

This achievement is claimed after finishing the World Quest The Dirge in Bilqis and can only be done in Co-Op mode. Have two friends over to your world and sit on the chairs in The Orchard of Pairidaeza, also known as the Eternal Oasis.

In Her Full Glory...

Solve the puzzle involving the three chairs in Eternal Oasis, which will reward you with the achievement and a Luxurious Chest.

The Nameless City's Past

The Nameless City's Past (Image via HoYoverse)

Find six Mysterious Stone Slates that can be used to open two secret rooms, but only after completing the Apocalypse Lost Quest Series in Genshin Impact. The rooms are located in the ruins south of Safhe Shatranj, where The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears quest took place.

"I Hate 'Em Myself!" and Flat Out

These achievements can be claimed together. Getting hit by a Wenut once is all you need to do for "I Hate 'Em Myself!" And for Flat Out, make a Wenut break a Weathered Rock.

Isn't Life Wondrous

To complete Isn't Life Wondrous, you need to open up all the pathways in the Wenut Tunnels by activating all three elemental totem poles.

He Who Controls the Spice...

He Who Controls the Spice is claimed by having a bow unit to fight Setekh Wenut. During the battle, hit two Anemo spheres made by the boss using a Charged Attack.

The Perfect Sandstorm

Approach a sandstorm to get the achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

You can complete The Perfect Sandstorm by approaching the sandstorm in the Desert of Hadramaveth.

"...Shew the Kingdoms Thy Shame.", From Soil You Are, and to the Sand You Shall Return..., "It's Only an Eternity of Servitude!", The Loveless Tarantula, and The Silent, Dreamless Paradise

Complete The Dirge in Bilqis to get these achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

These achievements can be obtained by simply completing The Dirge in Bilqis.

Hunter's Mercy and Didn't Even Need a Manual...

Hunter's Mercy (Image via HoYoverse)

Two World Quests in Genshin Impact need to be finished for this—Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found and The Fallen Falcon.

"If they had Known The unseen..."

Complete the quest Apocalypse Lost to get If They Had Known the Unseen (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Genshin Impact World Quest Apocalypse Lost to claim this achievement.

La Luna Rossa

Activate all the Chess Pieces in Safhe Shatranj by using seven Activation Devices to get La Luna Rossa Achievement along with seven Remarkable Chests.

Parvezravan Khwarrah

This achievement is completed by finding all 48 Sacred Seals and activating all eight Primal Obelisks in the Desert of Hadramaveth.

