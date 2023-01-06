Genshin Impact 3.4 codes redemption link and guide

It is time for HoYoverse to reveal its first batch of Genshin Impact content in the new year. With a few days remaining until the 3.4 update hits the official servers, players will receive official information regarding the version via the company's special program. Typically, there will be codes revealed throughout the livestream.

Genshin Impact special programs for version trailers and official character reveals usually go on for approximately an hour or 45 minutes. Hence, players can tune in at 7 am (UTC -5) and stay until the end to get a total of 300 primogems from the program.

The following article will provide a guide on how to redeem Genshin Impact codes and how to obtain rewards from them in-game.

How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.4 codes via in-game email or official website

Genshin Impact codes for primogems are easy to acquire, as most of them can be gathered from special programs once a month. However, few players might still be unaware of the processes everyone must go through to claim the primogems and materials that come with these codes.

As mentioned earlier, each redemption code can be applied on either HoYoverse's official code-redeeming website or within the Paimon menu inside the game. To get the code via the website, the following steps might help:

Head over to the official code redemption page by clicking here.

Login using the account details you want the primogems sent.

Once done, you must select the server you have made a character in.

Next, the site will fill in the gap in "Character nickname."

Enter the code or paste it under the "Redemption Code" section.

Click on "Redeem."

Rewards tied to the code will be sent to the in-game email.

Genshin Impact official code redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

To acquire the code rewards in-game, the following steps will help:

Log in inside the game and open up the Paimon menu from the top-left of the screen.

Open the Setting menu by selecting the cogwheel option on the extreme left of the screen.

Click on the Accounts option to reveal three additional options on the right.

Click on "Redeem now" to open up a window.

Paste the code within the gap and click "Exchange."

The rewards tied to the code will be sent via the in-game email.

Code redemption section under Account (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, these are the two primary methods players need to use to acquire the rewards tied to a Genshin Impact redemption code. With several new characters and reruns planned in the upcoming weeks, everyone will need every bit of the primogem they can get from the 3.4 special programs.

Players should also note that each update has been rescheduled to 21 days per phase, as the upcoming version will also host the mighty Lantern Rite Festival.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.4 special program?

Today's special program is scheduled to reveal additional details on new characters, including Al Haitham and Yaoyao. Both of these characters have already been revealed to be Dendro units, alongside reruns of Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao.

Enviosity @Enviosity Am I the only one still hoping for them to announce artifact loadouts within Genshin?



This upcoming 3.4 livestream will be a dev hosted program which means surely there's some big news to reveal (of course it's also during Chinese new year so special holiday) Am I the only one still hoping for them to announce artifact loadouts within Genshin?This upcoming 3.4 livestream will be a dev hosted program which means surely there's some big news to reveal (of course it's also during Chinese new year so special holiday)

As mentioned earlier, players can also expect the Lantern Rite to appear sometime during the version's runtime, details of which will be revealed with the livestream.

