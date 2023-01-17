Genshin Impact 3.4 Genius Invokation: New TCG cards, nerfs, and balances

Genshin Impact is ready to launch its latest patch 3.4 update. Most of the content has already been revealed in recent livestreams and official announcements.

However, a recent official post has confirmed that their latest gamemode Genius Invokation TCG will go through new balance changes and optimizations. Here are the cards that will be affected by the recent modifications:

Yoimiya

Maguu Kenki

Collei

Minty Meat Rolls

This will ensure fair play for all the players participating in the new permanent gamemode. Here is everything they need to know about the modifications to Genius Invokation TCG in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Officials reveal new balance changes and nerfs in Genius Invokation TCG

Genshin Impact officials have announced the update maintenance along with the content preview for the patch 3.4 update. Along with the latest content, the preview reveals balance changes and nerfs to Genius Invokation TCG. The new permanent gameplay mode has grown in popularity since it was added to the recent patch update.

The new balance changes scheduled for the patch 3.4 update will ensure that the game continues to be fresh and interesting for everyone.

Yoimiya and Maguu Kenki receive major nerfs in Genius Invokation TCG

New changes nerf Maguu Kenki and Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya and Maguu Kenki are currently some of the most used character cards in Genshin Impact. Combined with other character cards, these two are part of the "meta decks," as many players will generally call it. The patch update and TCG balance changes are not in favor of those who use these two character cards in their decks.

Yoimiya got a major hit on her Elemental Burst. Based on the official notice, the TCG changes will add an extra charge and the number of elemental dice required to activate. Hence, Yoimiya's burst will require three charges and four Pyro die to cast it.

This is similar to other character cards and makes it harder for players to spam her burst. To compensate for the longer charge time and higher dice cost, her elemental burst damage has also been increased to +4 DMG.

Maguu Kenki is another popular character who has been struck by Genshin Impact's nerf hammer. This character card's two Elemental Skills will no longer deal direct damage before summoning an Anemo or Cryo Shadowsword, severely limiting the puppet's damage output and effectively turning it into a pure summoner.

More balance changes and minor optimizations in Genshin Impact 3.4

Two more cards received minor changes to their effects, with Collei being one of them. Her talent card, Floral Sidewinder, will now cost four (used to be three) Dendro dice for activation.

As the only Dendro character card, this is a major blow to those who use her on their deck. Speculation suggests that this might be an attempt to boost the popularity of Jadeplume Terrorshroom, the only other Dendro option currently available in Genshin Impact.

The Event Card Minty Meat Rolls received a significant buff, reducing the character's standard attack cost by up to three times. Lastly, the Catalyzing Field effect, triggered by Dendro and Electro reactions, received some changes. With the new change, it will only buff the next two attacks rather than the usual three. This marks another setback for the decks with Collei and Electro characters.

Poll : 0 votes