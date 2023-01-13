Genshin Impact TCG: Klee and Beidou cards officially revealed

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update brought the new endgame gamemode, Genius Invokation TCG. The new endgame content has introduced a new way for players to enjoy the game when they are out of resin to spend.

During Genius Invokation TCG, fans can go against NPCs or other players in a card battle where you need to use your deck. In the current version, the number of character cards in this mode does not match the game's actual character roster.

Officials have confirmed that they will add new character cards to each patch. Recent news revealed that the upcoming patch 3.4 update will introduce Klee and Beidou's character cards. The article will outline all the details about these character cards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact officials will add Klee and Beidou's character cards in version 3.4 update

Hello Travelers! After the Version 3.4 update, Klee and Beidou character cards as well as the corresponding Talent cards will be added to Genius Invokation TCG. Let's check them out!



In a recent official notification, Genshin Impact officials have revealed the new card details. Based on the official announcements, Genius Invokation TCG will add Klee and Beidou's character cards to the upcoming patch 3.4 update. In addition, the mode will also add their corresponding talent cards.

The tweet above showcases pictures that reveal all the details about the character and their talent cards.

KLEE CHARACTER CARD & TALENT CARD

About Klee's character & talent card (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a Catalyst user in Genshin Impact, Klee's normal attack, Kaboom! will deal one Pyro DMG and consume one Pyro and two random elemental dice. Players will need three elemental dice to cast her Elemental Skill - Jumpty Dumpty and Elemental Burst - Sparks 'n' Splash.

Jumpty Dumpty will deal with three Pyro DMG, and players will gain Explosive Spark status. With this status attached to Klee, she will spend one less Pyro dice and deal +1 DMG to her opponents on charged attacks. Klee will also introduce a new charged attack mechanic.

Charge attacks can be executed by casting a normal attack when players have an even number of elemental dice. When you cast her Elemental Burst, Sparks 'n' Splash, she will deal with three Pyro DMG and create a combat status with two usages. This status will allow players to deal +2 DMG every time Klee casts her Elemental Skill.

To obtain her card in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, invite Klee for a card duel and complete specific challenges to obtain her talent card, Pounding Surprise.

Use this card when Klee is the active character to cast her Elemental Skill immediately. The talent card also provides additional usage to the Explosive Spark status.

BEIDOU CHARACTER CARD & TALENT CARD

About Beidou's character & talent card (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starting with Beidou's normal attack, Oceanborne will deal +2 Physical DMG and spends one Electro and two random dice to cast it. For her Elemental Skill - Tidecaller, players will need three Electro dice.

When cast, Beidou will gain Tidecaller: Surf Embrace status and will prepare for her skill: Waverider in her next turn.

During this time, she will generate a shield with two points to absorb damage to the active character. The Waverider skill will deal with two Electro DMGs on the opponent's character card.

Her Elemental Burst, Stormbreaker, will need three Electro dice to deal with three Electro DMG and create a Thunerbeast's Turge combat status. It will deal with additional DMGs when the active character deals with a normal attack.

Also, when the character receives at least three DMG, the status will decrease the incoming damage by one point.

Lastly, invite Beidou to the Cat's Tail bar in Genshin Impact 3.4 for a card duel and complete specific challenges to obtain her talent card, Lightning Storm. The talent card allows players to immediately cast her Elemental Skill and consumes less random elemental dice to cast her normal attack.

