How to create a TCG deck in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact TCG was launched by HoYoverse officials with the 3.3 update and has quickly become popular among the community. The new permanent gamemode is a tabletop card game where players use different cards to attack, defend, and cause various other effects.

As a card game, it is natural to have a feature for players to create their own deck. Each build consists of 30 cards, which should include the following:

Character Cards

Action Cards (Equipment, Event, and Support Cards)

Players can either obtain cards by defeating challengers or by buying them from the card shop. Here is everything one needs to know about creating their own TCG deck in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: A guide to build your own TCG deck

Get one of these to create your own deck (Image via HoYoverse)

To create their own deck, Genshin Impact players will need a gadget called the Casket of Tomes. It will allow them to store their cards, edit their existing deck, or create a new one. It has an additional feature that allows it to track nearby TCG players to challenge them for card duels.

Players can obtain this gadget from the event quest, Come Try Genius Invokation TCG!. Players will have to complete the following criteria for it to appear on the quest menu:

Reaching Adventure Rank 32

Must have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.

Once obtained, interact with the Casket of Tomes gadget to access your deck list.

Choose your desired cards to make your own TCG deck (Image via HoYoverse)

From here, players can make their own deck by following these simple steps:

Choose 3 Character cards

Select 30 Action cards

Click on Save to create your new deck

When choosing character cards, players need to apply the same knowledge they use when creating parties in Genshin Impact. The selections need to have synergy amongst each other or must at least support each other. To acquire multiple character cards, players will need:

Higher Player level

Match Invitation Letter

Invite other playable units using the Match Invitation Letter and defeat them to acquire their character card and talent card. These letters are handed out as rewards when they increase their player level, and can be bought from the card shop as well.

Buy additional Match Invitation Letters from card shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Action cards are what make or the break the game. There are three different types in Genshin Impact and all of them have a different effect:

Equipment Cards

Event Cards

Support Cards

The equipment selection consists of weapon, artifact, and talent cards. Players can use these to buff up their character's normal and elemental attack damage. Event cards include elemental resonance and food cards to provide different buffs. Lastly, support variants help players support their deck in a host of different manner.

Use the Lucky Coins obtained from duels to buy Action cards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans can obtain various action cards by completing challenges during duels and from the card shop in the Cat's Tail bar.

In conclusion, creating a strong and effective Genshin Impact TCG deck requires careful consideration and strategy. Don't be afraid to try out different combinations of cards, and make adjustments as you learn and improve.

