Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream redeem codes: Redemption guide and all methods

Genshin Impact, during the 3.4 update livestream, revealed three redeem codes that players can utilize to obtain Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora.

Codes are always valuable for free-to-play gamers who find it hard to obtain Primogems. However, they are not eternal and have a 12-hour expiry limit. Therefore, it is vital that you redeem the codes as soon as they are available to ensure that you do not miss out on the rewards.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.4 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/F7z9SY1XzR

Here's a brief guide on how you can obtain and redeem them.

Step-by-step guide to obtain free 300 Primogems from Genshin Impact 3.4 update redeem codes (January 6, 2023)

The three codes that were revealed during the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream on January 6, 2023, are as follows:

1) NS8TUVJYR4UH (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2) NSQTVCKYRMDM (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3) LB8SDUJYQ4V9 (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

During the livestream, the developers showcased the Lantern Rite festival for the current year, alongside the banners, quests and events that will arrive with the same. However, the actual update does not drop until January 18, 2023, so you will have to wait for them a little longer.

No doubt, the biggest selling point of the livestream were the three redeem codes that reward players with 300 Primogems.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 1/6/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 1/6/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpactMake sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse

The method of redeeming the codes is not difficult, but it can be a bit confusing for newer players. The two ways in which players can redeem the codes are the website method and the in-game method.

Website method to redeem the codes

Step 1: Go to the Genshin Impact website and click on Redeem Code.

Genshin Impact website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Type in necessary details such as server name, ID, and the code before clicking on Redeem.

Type the details and click Redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

In-game method to redeem the codes

Step 1: Go to Settings from the in-game menu.

In-game Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Go to Account and click on Redeem Now.

Go to Account and click Redeem Now (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Type the code and click Exchange.

Type in the code and click Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you perform either of the two methods, the rewards will be delivered directly to your in-game e-mail, which then have to be claimed separately for them to reflect in your account.

What to expect from the update?

Genshin Impact update 3.4 is going to be very interesting with Alhaitham, the brand new 5-star Dendro DPS, and Yaoyao, a 4-star Dendro polearm user, joining the game. There will also be reruns for Xiao, Yelan and Hu Tao, three of the best units in the game. In fact, Hu Tao has not had a rerun since November 2021, which means players are very excited for her return.

Sumeru's desert region is expected to get a further extension with a new story quest. Apart from that, Ayaka and Lisa will be getting skins, with the former being purchasable from the shop and the latter being a free reward from the event.

Notably, the Lantern Rite event always gives players access to a large number of Primogems and free wishes. Hence, everyone will be able to pull for at least one of the units during the update.

Poll : 0 votes