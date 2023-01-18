Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance countdown and update time (UTC, EST, and more)

Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and should end around 11 am (UTC+8). This short article will include various other time zones equivalent to UTC+8. Travelers should know they cannot play the game once maintenance starts.

The official patch notes for the new Version Update states:

"Update maintenance begins 2023/01/18 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Players will get at least 300 Primogems as compensation for the servers being down during this time. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or above to receive that gift via mail. The mail will expire within 30 days, so don't forget to open it once Genshin Impact 3.4 goes live.

Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance times (UTC, PST, EST, and more) and countdown

Many Travelers are excited to see what this Version Update offers (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list is a compilation of various time zones that should be relevant to the player. Note that the first time listed is when Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance starts, whereas the second time is when it should end. Here is that list:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Standard Time: 1 pm - 6 pm

1 pm - 6 pm Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

2 pm - 7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

3 pm - 8 pm Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

4 pm - 9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

5 pm - 10 pm Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

10 pm - 3 am Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

11 pm - 4 am Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

12 am - 5 am India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Australian Western Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am - 11:45 am

6:45 am - 11:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

7 am - 12 pm Australian Central Time: 8:30 am - 1:30 pm

8:30 am - 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 9 am - 2 pm

9 am - 2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 11 am - 4 pm

All American maintenance times are for January 17, 2023, while everything else happens on January 18, 2023. Keep in mind that the end times for the above list are based on the assumption that no technical delays will happen for Genshin Impact 3.4.

Here are two countdown hyperlinks relevant to this topic:

What's new in Genshin Impact 3.4?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see:



Once the new Version Update goes live, players will be able to collect their compensation Primogems and then look at what the update has in store for them. The first character banners of this update feature Alhaitham and Xiao, with their featured 4-stars beings Yaoyao, Yun Jin, and Xinyan. Alhaitham and Xiao's signature weapons are the featured 5-star weapons for Epitome Invocation.

The Desert of Hadramaveth will be explorable in this update, and with it comes some new enemies and two new Domains. Setekh Wenut is a new boss, while Fane of Panjvahe and City of the Deceased are the names of the two new Domains.

The Exquisite Night Chimes event officially begins on January 19, 2023, at 10 am. Travelers should know that it's the annual Lantern Rite Event, and there isn't much time between it and Genshin Impact 3.4's launch date. Travelers have plenty to look forward to in the new update.

