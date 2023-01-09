Genshin Impact 3.4 Update: Ayaka skin cost, rarity level, and more previews

Through their Special Program and official announcements, Genshin Impact revealed the news of themed outfits arriving for two characters in version 3.4. The upcoming outfits for Ayaka and Lisa mark the fourth installment of their Tevyat Style series. Previously, the developers have released skins for other characters such as Jean, Barbara, Keqing, Ningguang, Diluc, and Fischl.

Considering that version 3.4 will feature the second rerun of the Lantern Rite as a major event, like last year, lots of exciting content and attractive outfits will be added. Interestingly, Ayaka is the first five-star character outside of the Standard Banner to receive a themed outfit. Being the first set of skins this year, players are eager to learn more details about them.

The following article will cover some important details about the upcoming Ayaka skin.

A preview of Springbloom Missive in Genshin Impact 3.4

Preview of Ayaka's new skin (Image via HoYoLab)

Ayaka's upcoming skin will showcase the Cryo character in a blue and white outfit with a brand new hairstyle and hat. This design is supposedly inspired by depictions of Fontaine fashion in light novel illustrations, a form of Inazuma's literary art. Genshin Impact has given the community a few more peeks into the skin's overall look through an official HoYoLab announcement.

More details of Ayaka's themed outfit (Image via HoYoLab)

The hat is a nice touch to the overall design and reflects the lifestyle of the ladies of Fontaine. This cosmetic addition may provide players with an idea of what to expect in the next nation set to be released by Genshin Impact.

Ayaka skin: Cost and how to obtain

The new skin will be released along with the version 3.4 update on January 18. In an exhibition match at a martial arts event called Warrior's Spirit, Ayaka's swordsmanship will be featured in her new outfit.

Following this, the skin will be permanently available as a purchasable item from the character outfit shop in Genshin Impact. Like all other released five-star skins, Ayaka's skin will be exclusively exchangeable with Genesis Crystals, obtainable through in-app purchases.

The Springbloom Missive outfit will be available at a discounted price of 1,350 Crystals once it's officially released. This discount offer will remain active until February 27, 03:59 am server time.

After the limited-time discount is over, players can buy the outfit with 1,680 Genesis Crystals. Genshin Impact has revealed that this skin will be Ayaka's travel outfit.

The update will also include a free skin for the four-star character Lisa, which can be obtained by completing the event objectives of the event Second Blooming.

Genshin Impact introduced the concept of themed outfits back in version 1.6 with the very first Golden Apple Archipelago update. As the pattern progressed, it introduced more outfits during the second Lantern Rite and the Archipelago rerun.

Besides characters, other cosmetics in the game, such as wind gliders and skins, have seen a drastic improvement over the past few years. With the addition of two more skins (Springbloom Missive for Ayaka and A Sobriquet Under Shade for Lisa), players will have many more options to style up their favorite characters for a personalized touch.

Additionally, Ayaka's new skin paves the way for the potential release of new outfits for other event banner characters in Genshin Impact.

