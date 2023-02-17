Genshin Impact 3.5 codes release time and major livestream announcements

Players interested in Genshin Impact 3.5 redeem codes should know that they will be available within an hour of the livestream's launch. For those out of the loop, the upcoming Special Program airs at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on February 17, 2023. Ergo, there isn't much time left.

All three codes will be released at separate times throughout the livestream. Most Special Programs are finished in under an hour, so it's logical to deduce that players should have all three redeem codes by 8:00 am (UTC-5) on February 17, 2023. There will be several more announcements that players can expect to happen.

Twitch livestream for Genshin Impact 3.5 to air at 7:00 am (UTC-5)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



The Twitch livestream for Genshin Impact 3.5 will air at 7:00 am (UTC-5), while the YouTube broadcast will begin at 8:00 am (UTC-5). Considering the average length of most Special Programs, Travelers are expected to get all three redeem codes by 8:00 am (UTC-5).

Players must use these codes as soon as possible since they expire roughly a day after they get released. Those smart enough to redeem them will receive 300 Primogems plus a few other decent freebies.

Players aren't required to watch the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream to get all three codes. Simply copying them from a website that posts them and then redeeming them will suffice.

Expected Genshin Impact 3.5 announcements

A leaked image of Dehya using her Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of things that Travelers can expect to see announced in the upcoming Special Program:

Three temporary Redeem Codes

Dehya and Mika as playable characters

Some gameplay footage for Dehya and Mika

Confirmation of which 5-star character will get reruns

New Archon Quests featuring Dainsleif

Faruzan Hangout Event

Other events such as Windblume, Fungus Mechanicus, and Spices From the West

Genius Invokation TCG update (Eula, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara cards)

It remains to be seen how in-depth the Special Program will be when it comes to new content.

How to use the redeem codes

Dehye and Albedo are known to be important in this Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have two options regarding how they can use the Genshin Impact 3.5 redeem codes:

Via the website

Via the game

It doesn't matter which method you choose since the end result will be the same. If you prefer the website method, go to the official Genshin Impact website and click on "REDEEM CODE." Log in, select your server, and paste the codes.

If you prefer to enter it in the game, the method is a bit different. Open up Settings, go to Account, and select Redeem Now. From there, paste each code one by one.

Codes you can currently use

You can still get some Primogems before the Special Program if you haven't used the following codes yet (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have some older codes they can use until the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream airs. Here is a list of the older codes that don't give as many Primogems or other rewards:

DAQS9FPX2U35

FTRUFT7AT5SV

GENSHINGIFT

A unique code from Prime Gaming

The last one is only available to Prime Gaming subscribers. Non-members can use the first three codes posted above.

