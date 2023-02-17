Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream codes: Claim 300 Primogems in easy steps

Genshin Impact 3.5 has less than two weeks remaining until it hits the official servers. Players will get to see two new characters, events, weapons, and more. HoYoverse recently held a special live program dedicated to the upcoming update, officially revealing everything that's related to the March 1 update.

The upcoming update will be titled "Windblume's Breath," implying that the core theme of this update lies within the region of Mondstadt. Fans will gain access to a brand new flagship event, where characters from different nations will meet amidst the celebration. There will be additional items that players can obtain before everything falls into place.

As usual, the Special Program for Genshin Impact 3.5 has provided the community with three redemption codes, with each of these rewarding players with 100 Primogems and other items. The following article will guide you through the process of redeeming Primogems using two different methods.

All redemption codes and how to acquire them from Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program

As mentioned above, anyone can make use of these three temporary Primogem codes, collectively granting players 300 Primogems, 10 Enhancement Ores, 50,000 Mora, and 5 Hero's Wit. The codes from the Genshin Impact v3.5 livestream are as follows:

KARU3RG6NY65: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

5SRC28YNNYP9: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

SB8UJ9H7NH8V: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

All three of the codes mentioned above can be redeemed on any platform, either through the in-game method or on HoYoverse's official website. While the total number of total Primogems is equivalent to only one pull, you can also choose to replenish your Original Resins to farm for artifacts, level-up materials, and Mora.

To make use of these codes and claim your rewards, you can manually redeem them using the official website. The following process will guide you on how to redeem Primogems via HoYoverse's website:

You'll need to head to the code redemption website by clicking here.

Upon accessing the site, you must log in with the credentials you use to play Genshin Impact.

Once this is done, you should select the appropriate server from a list which consists of Asia, Europe, America, HK, TW, and MO.

After selecting the server, the site will automatically put in your nickname.

You must now paste the redemption code in the next section and click on Redeem.

Genshin Impact's code redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the aforementioned steps are related to a website outside of the game, players can try this method on both PCs and mobile devices. It should be noted that codes from Special Programs are time-limited, as you only have 12 hours to redeem Primogems on your respective platforms.

Another quick way to redeem Primogems is through the in-game settings by following these steps:

Launch the game and load into your character.

Open the in-game Paimon Menu.

Go to the Settings tab which can be accessed by clicking on the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the Accounts tab.

Paste the code that's provided during the livestream and click on Redeem.

In-game settings to redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you receive the message for redemption confirmation, check your in-game email to obtain the Primogems alongside plenty of other materials. Typically, the in-game process can be done on other consoles as well, including the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.

