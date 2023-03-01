Genshin Impact 3.5 patch countdown: Character banners release time in UTC+8, EST, and other timezones

Genshin Impact 3.5 is due to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. This update will go live across all servers simultaneously. In a few places, that would be on February 28, 2023, so some players may wish to have a list of converted times equal to UTC+8.

This article will include the following:

A countdown to 11 am (UTC+8)

A list of times equal to 11 am (UTC+8)

Some prefer countdowns, whereas others just want a simple time they can memorize. Let's start with the countdown since it's more universal by comparison.

Note: Most new content, including new character banners, will be released once the new patch goes live.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.5

If the above embed states, "Time until Genshin Impact 3.5 launches," then the following time is how many hours, minutes, and seconds are left until the new Version Update comes out. As Travelers might be able to see, there isn't much time until the new patch goes live.

Should the above embed read a different message, the new patch should already be out. Here are some important details to keep in mind regarding this countdown:

It won't automatically update if a technical difficulty arises and pushes back the new patch.

Maintenance starts five hours before this countdown hits 0.

The new Character Event Wishes (Cyno and Dehya) will go live at the same time as the new patch

Some players might prefer a list of times for the most relevant time zones. In that case, the following section should help those players out.

List of times equal to 11 am (UTC+8)

The splashart for Genshin Impact 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following American time zones occur on February 28, 2023, and are when Genshin Impact 3.5 should launch:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Standard Time: 6 pm

6 pm Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Central Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Similarly, here are the European times, all of which occur on March 1, 2023 (a feat shared with all time zones from this point onward):

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Eastern European Time: 5 am

Remember that maintenance begins five hours earlier than what's listed here.

Dehya's character banner will be live once the new update launches (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the relevant time zones for some Asian time zones:

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

The following time zones will be relevant to people in Australia and New Zealand:

Australian Western Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4 pm

As far as character banners go, Dehya and Cyno will have the first two Character Event Wishes of the new update. The featured 4-star characters for these banners are:

Barbara

Bennett

Collei

Travelers will soon be able to enjoy all the new wonders of Genshin Impact 3.5. The above countdown and various time zones should help players determine when to enjoy the new update.

Poll : 0 votes