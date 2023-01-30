Genshin Impact 3.5 release date, TCG mode leaks, and banners

As Genshin Impact's latest version enters the second half, players look forward to the new patch 3.5 update. The upcoming patch will be the next major update with new characters, events, and many more.

Although officials are yet to announce the release date, speculating that it isn't that difficult. Considering how patch 3.4 follows the standard six-week patch cycle, the new upcoming patch 3.5 update can be estimated to launch on March 1, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Credible sources have shared tons of leaks that reveal all the upcoming content that players should look forward to. This article will outline the recent 3.5 leaks and their release date.

Genshin Impact: Release date for patch 3.5 and recent leaks

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that patch 3.4 and future patches will follow the standard six-week patch cycles. This implies that the latest one will last for a total of 42 days.

Based on past precedence, it can be estimated that the new patch 3.5 will be scheduled to launch on March 1, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

This is an important date for Dehya and Mika fans as they will debut in the upcoming 3.5 banner. The drip marketing posts in the first week of January released Dehya and Mika's official appearance. It was an official confirmation that these two Genshin Impact characters would debut in the upcoming patch. While Dehya will be a 5-star Pyro Claymore user, Mika will be a 4-star Cryo Polearm user.

Recent leaks from credible sources reveal that the new 5-star Pyro character will be joined by three 5-star rerun characters. Although officials have yet to announce the banners, the leaks have speculated on a list. Here are the 5-stars that have a chance to return in 3.5 banners:

Eula

Albedo

Cyno

Based on the Reddit post above, a reliable source has claimed these three characters have the best chance of having their reruns in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

This particular leak post has been tagged as "questionable," but the source has been able to reveal authentic information. It will only be a matter of time before future posts confirm its authenticity.

New Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks new TCG mode and cards





The first Action Card played each Round will cost 2 less dice.

The first Skill or Equipped Talent for every character each Round will cost 1 less die.



#原神 #Genshin 3.5 TCG Heated Battle ModeThe first Action Card played each Round will cost 2 less dice.The first Skill or Equipped Talent for every character each Round will cost 1 less die. 3.5 TCG Heated Battle ModeThe first Action Card played each Round will cost 2 less dice.The first Skill or Equipped Talent for every character each Round will cost 1 less die.#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/HdqFozkGdZ

The new leaks confirm that Genius Invokation TCG will introduce a new mode in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 update. Heated Battle mode is designed to make card duels more interesting by introducing new rules in this mode. Here are the new rules that players can take advantage of:

Each Round, the first Action Card played will cost two dice less.

Every character's first Skill or Equipped Talent will cost one die less each Round.

Credible sources also revealed in a Reddit post above that new TCG cards will be added in Genius Invokation TCG. Here is a list of all upcoming cards:

Eula character card & talent card

Kokomi character card & talent card

Kujou Sara character card & talent card

Artifact Equipment Card - Emblem of Severed Fate

Artifact Equipment Card - Tenacity of the Milelith

The permanent endgame mode has been popular since its release. Adding new characters, talents, and artifact equipment cards will imbue the game with more depth. Having access to more cards will make future games unpredictable, interesting, and fun for Genshin Impact players.

