Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem codes list: New and existing redemption codes for April 2023

HoYoverse has released a couple of new redemption codes that can be exchanged for exciting rewards in Genshin Impact, such as Primogems and Mora. Unlike Special Program livestream codes, these do not expire within a day and are generally available for use for a longer period, with some not expiring for months.

Here is a list of all the codes that can be redeemed in April 2023:

GA9FPD42SJ4V

LAQZMTPKNTYH

GENSHINGIFT

Beginner Genshin Impact players can receive up to 110 Primogems by exchanging these codes. This article will cover all the codes that are currently active, along with a list of rewards that can be obtained through them.

List of all active Genshin Impact codes for April and rewards

Redeem new codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Every now and then, HoYoverse releases a few miscellaneous codes that are usually shared by streamers or are found randomly in advertisements. Here's a list of all the redemption codes that are currently active and the rewards:

GA9FPD42SJ4V

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

LAQZMTPKNTYH

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x 50

Hero's Wit x 3

The first two codes were recently discovered on April 12. The second will remain active until May 23, 2023, while the expiry date of the first one is unknown as of this writing. Meanwhile, GENSHINGIFT is one of the oldest existing codes that was discovered in an advertisement back in 2020, and it remains valid to this day.

While most experienced players may have already redeemed this code, new players can still claim 50 Primogem rewards from it. Each redemption code can only be used once, and if a player tries to use it again, they will receive an email stating that they have already claimed the rewards.

Amazon Prime Bundle code 7/8

Prime Gaming bundle reward 7/8 (Image via Amazon Prime Gaming)

Genshin Impact and Prime Gaming are currently collaborating and releasing a new redemption code every month. As of April, they have released seven out of eight codes that can be claimed for many in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Fragile Resin.

It should be noted that only players with a Prime membership can receive these codes to claim the rewards. Follow these steps to obtain the code:

Open Prime Gaming and search Genshin Impact Click on Get in-game content Receive a new code and redeem it

Here is a list of the items that can be obtained from this month's Prime Bundle:

Primogems x 60

Hero's Wit x 8

Bountiful Year x 5

As mentioned, this is the seventh code and will stay valid for 19 more days until May 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes