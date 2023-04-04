Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance time for US, Europe, and Asia

Genshin Impact 3.6 is a few days away from being released on the official servers following the scheduled maintenance. Players worldwide will be able to access a brand new chapter of Sumeru, as HoYoverse will release part 2 of Nahida's quest, new events, alongside a new location. The official release date and time of Genshin Impact 3.6 are scheduled for April 12, 2023, at 11 am UTC +8.

With maintenance downtimes and major releases in store, players can expect five-hour-long maintenance, during which all servers will be unavailable to enter worldwide.

The following article lists all the release times in the major regions, as well as the downtime period for a clearer idea of when the update will arrive.

Details about Genshin Impact 3.6's release date, countdown until release, and downtime for all regions

Genshin Impact 3.6 is bringing in two new characters alongside three reruns from previous updates. Baizhu and Kaveh will be making their debut as playable characters in the upcoming update, alongside Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu making getting their reruns.

As mentioned earlier, the addition of a new region and a flagship event has already made 3.6 one of the biggest Sumeru updates to date. Hence, everyone has the right to be excited after almost 40 days of waiting. The following countdown should help players in their respective time zones calculate the release time of v3.6:

Due to a new release, HoYoverse will take down the Genshin Impact servers for 5 hours before launching everything officially. Maintenance downtime in all major regions is as follows:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12).

Philippines: 6 am to 11 am (April 12).

China: 6 am to 11 am (April 12).

UK: 11 pm (April 11) to 4 am (April 12).

Japan: 7 am to 12 pm (April 12).

Korea: 7 am to 12 pm (April 12).

The 5-hour maintenances in all regions according to different time zones are as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 3 pm to 8 pm (April 11)

MDT (UTC -6): 4 pm to 9 pm (April 11)

CDT (UTC -5): 5 pm to 10 pm (April 11)

EDT (UTC -4): 6 pm to 11 pm (April 11)

BST (UTC +1): 11 pm (April 11) to 4 am (April 12)

CEST (UTC +2): 12 am to 5 am (March 1)

MSK (UTC +3): 1 am to 6 am (April 12)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12)

CST (UTC +8): 6 am to 11 am (April 12)

JST (UTC +9): 7 am to 12 pm (April 12)

NZST (UTC +12): 10 am to 3 pm (April 12)

Each phase of the Genshin Impact 3.6 banner will carry on for 21 days, with the first phase featuring Dendro Archon Nahida alongside Nilou as featured 5-star characters. The second half, however, will feature the two aforementioned characters making their debut, including Baizhu and Kaveh. Ganyu will be featured as the rerun character along with them.

Pre-installation completion message (Image via Gemshin Impact)

Typically, the pre-installation feature will become available a couple of days before the update takes place. Players can head to this link for a full guide on pre-installation on all platforms. HoYoverse will also compensate for the downtime by sending 600 Primogems to everyone's in-game email after the servers go live.

