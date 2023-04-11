Genshin Impact 3.6 update time and date for US, Europe, and Asia (With countdown)

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact version 3.6 will be released on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), which is less than 24 hours away. During the Special Program livestream, HoYoverse announced that it will add a ton of fresh content in the upcoming update of the game, including new events and a desert area in Sumeru.

The developers will also release two new Dendro characters, Kaveh and Baizhu, in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 3.6. The new update will be launched across all servers at the same time. However, the exact timings will be different for each player depending on their timezone.

Genshin Impact 3.6 release date and time for major regions

HoYoverse has officially announced the server maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. It will begin on April 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours. All the servers will be down during this time, and fans will be able to check the server status within the game.

Assuming the server maintenance concludes as per the schedule, the new patch will be released at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) across all game servers. Here is a list of release dates and timings for the version 3.6 update for all the major regions, along with a countdown that indicates the time left until the new patch launches:

American timezones (April 11, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 PM

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 PM

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 PM

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 PM

Central Daylight Time: 10 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 PM

European timezones (April 12, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 AM

Asian timezones (April 12, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

China Standard Time: 11 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 12 PM

Korea Standard Time: 12 PM

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update will be available as soon as the server maintenance ends, and each player will receive 600 Primogems as compensation via the in-game mail feature.

Genshin Impact 3.6: First phase's character and weapon banners

Here is a list of all the characters that will be featured in the first phase banners of Genshin Impact 3.6:

Nahida (5-star Dendro)

Nilou (5-star Hydro)

Layla (4-star Cryo)

Dori (4-star Electro)

Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro)

Both Nahida and Nilou are getting their first rerun since their release, so this is a good opportunity for players to get them while they have the chance.

At the same time, the Epitome Invocation Event Wish banner will feature the following weapons:

Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star Sword)

A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)

The Stringless (4-star Bow)

Xiphos Moonlight (4-star Sword)

Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

The weapon banner features the 5-star signature weapons of both Nahida and Nilou. Additionally, some of the best F2P weapons such as The Stringless and Xiphos' Moonlight will also receive a major boost in drop rate for a limited period of time.

