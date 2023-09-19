Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary drama is starting to brew as #Unfunaversary trends on Twitter

#Unfunaversary (a portmanteau of unfun and anniversary) is trending on Twitter as some Genshin Impact players aren't satisfied with the 3rd Anniversary rewards. Anybody who has played this game for the past few years should already know the gist of things. Those newer to this title should also know the following. Essentially, some players want Genshin Impact to have much better rewards for a 3rd Anniversary event.

Past Anniversaries have been notoriously criticized for not being generous enough in this game, especially compared to other gacha titles. Hence, #Unfunaversary trended earlier on September 19, 2023.

Genshin Impact Anniversary backlash is here for the third year in a row

#Unfunaversary was trending in the English and Spanish parts of Twitter, albeit mostly in the latter. Since this article is written in English, some translations will be provided whenever necessary. Several tweets of this nature got hundreds to over a thousand likes, indicating that a good portion of the playerbase shares these sentiments.

This tweet humorously edits the rewards from Genshin Impact's upcoming Anniversary to be much worse than it actually is. That said, some people have noticed how generous Honkai Star Rail is with free pulls, as players often get ten free summons every patch.

By comparison, Genshin Impact players can also get ten free Wishes from the upcoming Bathing in Flowing Moonlight event. Something that some players have overlooked is that they also get another ten free pulls via the mail, delivering 1,600 Primogems in a single letter as part of the next patch.

The comparisons don't stop there. The above tweet points out how generous Honkai Star Rail is. The game is made by the same company (miHoYo), and it's a newer title, yet it includes a login event handing out ten free pulls every patch.

Genshin Impact seldom has events where players get ten free pulls in a single login event. This tweet also talks about other facets where Honkai Star Rail shines, such as having better character models and a higher Trailblaze Power caps and regeneration (Honkai Star Rail's equivalent of Resin).

This tweet translates to:

"Because the Genshin community and the game deserve respect."

The image in that tweet essentially states that the whole community should take a peaceful protest against this game's questionable actions, such as by doing the following:

Don't spend money on this game.

Delay your rolls for a new banner by one week.

Don't play this game on September 28 (which would be its 3rd Anniversary date)

Use the hashtag #Unfunaversary

Ignore spam and people who do not wish to participate.

The Spanish-speaking community for this game is quite passionate, so it's important to highlight some of their complaints towards Genshin Impact.

A few English tweets have started to pop up. Whether they'll increase significantly around the 3rd Anniversary date (September 28, 2023) remains to be seen. Until then, readers should have an idea of why some people are using #Unfunaversary on Twitter.

miHoYo is unlikely to improve the rewards since they haven't done so in the wake of a much larger outcry in previous years (which included mass review bombing).

