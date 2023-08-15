Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance starting time and Fontaine release countdown

Genshin Impact's biggest update of the year alongside Fontaine is only a few hours away from hitting the official servers. Millions of players are prepared to witness the next chapter in Traveler's journey, as well as the introduction of multiple new characters for the upcoming arc. However, similar to big updates in the past, HoYoverse will be taking their servers down hours before launch.

The reason behind the downtime is the 5-hour scheduled maintenance from 6:00 to 11:00 UTC +8. Everyone can expect to be compensated based on the downtime's duration. While the usual compensation given at the start of every update is 600 Primogems, it can increase if the server downtime is extended.

This article will list the starting time of the Fontaine update alongside a countdown for a clearer idea of release times across major regions.

Genshin Impact 4.0 release time for all major regions and countdown until Fontaine launch

As mentioned, the Fontaine update is supposed to release at the usual time of 11:00 UTC +8 on August 16. Based on this, the following list consists of the launch time for all major regions:

India : 8:30 am (August 16)

: 8:30 am (August 16) Philippines : 11:00 am (August 16)

: 11:00 am (August 16) China : 11:00 am (August 16)

: 11:00 am (August 16) UK : 4:00 am (August 16)

: 4:00 am (August 16) Japan : 12:00 pm (August 16)

: 12:00 pm (August 16) Korea: 12:00 pm (August 16)

Expand Tweet

The countdown given below should help everyone calculate the official release time of Genshin Impact 4.0 according to their time zones:

Additionally, pre-installation is also available across all platforms, where players can keep the files downloaded until the launch time. A full guide on pre-installation can be found in this link.

Genshin Impact server maintenance downtime for all regions

The following list includes the downtime duration before Genshin Impact 4.0 goes live in all regions:

PDT (UTC -7) : 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (August 15)

: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (August 15) MDT (UTC -6) : 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (August 15)

: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (August 15) CDT (UTC -5) : 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (August 15)

: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (August 15) EDT (UTC -4) : 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (August 15)

: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (August 15) BST (UTC +1) : 11:00 pm (August 15) to 4:00 am (August 16)

: 11:00 pm (August 15) to 4:00 am (August 16) CEST (UTC +2) : 12:00 am to 5:00 am (March 1)

: 12:00 am to 5:00 am (March 1) MSK (UTC +3) : 1:00 am to 6:00 am (August 16)

: 1:00 am to 6:00 am (August 16) IST (UTC +5:30) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am (August 16)

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (August 16) CST (UTC +8) : 6:00 am to 11:00 am (August 16)

: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (August 16) JST (UTC +9) : 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (August 16)

: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (August 16) NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (August 16)

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, a compensation of 600 Primogems will be sent to everyone upon launch. Readers should be at least Adventure Rank 5 and have their in-game email system unlocked to obtain the Primogems.

List of every core content in Genshin Impact 4.0

Every significant content scheduled with the Fontaine update is as follows:

Fontaine region with new biomes

New event with free Bennett

Free Lynette

New artifacts

Two new characters with reruns

New Archon quest

New battle pass weapons

New forgeable weapons

New world quests

Expand Tweet

Similar to Sumeru, the community can expect more locations and quests with each upcoming update in the future.