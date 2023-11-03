Genshin Impact 4.2 bosses: New weekly and overworld enemies and drops

Genshin Impact recently premiered their highly awaited 4.2 Special Program, Masquerade of the Guilty, on their official Twitch channel. The livestream featured glimpses of upcoming playable characters such as Furina and Charlotte.

Additionally, the developers revealed information about the weekly boss, overworld enemies, and the dropped materials that players must farm for Furina's ascension material.

Based on the hosts, both the monsters are relevant to the upcoming Archon Quests. The spawn locations of these monsters are unknown as of this writing.

Rumors suggest that the weekly boss Trounce Domain will spawn near Court of Fontaine, whereas the new overworld boss will spawn in the new Fontaine region.

Here is everything players need to know about the new enemies coming to Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program reveals new weekly boss and overworld enemies

Weekly boss - Phase I (Image via HoYoverse)

All-Devouring Narwhal is the weekly boss to be introduced in the new version update. It is the same whale players saw in Childe's vision at the end of version 4.1 Archon Quest.

In Genshin Impact's new version 4.2 update, the overwordly monster will finally break free from the seal and make its way to Fontaine.

Weekly boss - Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

You cannot brute force your way through this enemy.

Travelers will encounter this weekly boss in two phases.

In the first phase, it will use its gigantic size to target the player with massive AoE attacks from all directions.

Completing this phase will trigger a brief cutscene where the whale will eat you to start the second one.

You will go against a different opponent in the second phase and must win the fight to complete the Trounce Domain.

You will need 18 of its weekly boss drops to max out Furina's talent levels in Genshin Impact.

Version 4.2 new overworld boss - Hydro Tulpa

The enemy drops Furina's ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program, developers also revealed Hydro Tulpa, a new overworld boss.

This is a new human-shaped monster formed by the accumulation of numerous drops of water. It also has greater combat prowess than other elemental creatures you have faced before.

You can defeat it and consume Original Resin to collect Furina's ascension materials, such as Water That Failed To Transcend (boss material) and Varunada Lazurite.

Here is a quick overview of what players need to collect for Furina's max ascension:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6

Water That Failed To Transcend x 46

Do note that Travelers will have to unlock Fontaine's new region to encounter this opponent.