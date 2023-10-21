Genshin Impact 4.2 Charlotte changes: Heal range, Arkhe, and more bug fixes

Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.2 update will see the release of the upcoming 4-star Cryo character, Charlotte. First appearing as an NPC in version 3.7, this delightful reporter from The Steambird has fans awaiting her arrival on November 8, 2023. Recent developments in the 4.2 beta have indicated that Charlotte's kit has been buffed.

The information comes courtesy of HomDGCat, a reliable leaker in the community, and they've revealed that the AoE of some of Charlotte's abilities has been increased. This could be considered an indirect buff to her kit, providing a better range. The leaker has also mentioned that the previously leaked Weekly Boss has undergone some bug fixes.

This article will cover the new changes and bug fixes introduced to Charlotte in v4 of Genshin Impact's 4.2 beta.

Note: The information provided in this article comprises leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks indicate changes to Charlotte and Weekly Boss

Genshin Impact's version 4.2 will arrive shortly and see the release of two new playable characters: Charlotte and the Hydro Archon, Furina. The former is expected to be a 4-star Cryo Catalyst user, while the latter may be a 5-star Hydro Sword user. Leaks have indicated that both characters will be featured on the limited-time character banner from November 8, 2023, to November 29, 2023.

Charlotte's leaked kit shows she may be a healer capable of imbuing the Pneuma Arkhe energy.

Recent leaks from HomDGCat on X (formerly Twitter) revealed some changes to some of Charlotte's abilities, particularly her Charged Attacks, Pneuma damage, and C6 healing.

Charlotte, as seen in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

As per previous leaks, when Charlotte executed her Charged Attacks, the height of its AoE was 3 meters, but it has now been switched up to 4 meters instead.

The same is true for her Pneuma-aligned Spiritbreath Thorm damage, which is expected to occur at fixed intervals upon casting her Charged Attacks.

Regarding Charlotte's Constellation 6, the range of its healing capabilities has also been increased. The AoE has been updated to 5 meters from the previous 4.5 meters, which can be a small QoL improvement when she's paired with other Ranged characters.

New 4.2 Weekly Boss bug fixes in Genshin Impact

HomDGCat's leak also shed light on some bug fixes regarding the upcoming Weekly Boss, expected to arrive in the 4.2 update. Previous leaks, including some gameplay footage, have indicated that the Whale, foreshadowed in Childe's character story, may become a Weekly Boss during the conclusion of the final act of Fontaine's Archon Quest.

The issue caused hit FX to trigger too often when No-DMG attacks like Nilou's Aura or Burning were inflicted on the boss monster.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information about Genshin Impact's 4.2 update.