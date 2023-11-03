Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes: How to redeem 300 primogems

Genshin Impact finally enters the conclusion of Fontaine's main story arc, as the update itself has been titled "Masquerade of the Guilty." Many players will recognize these words from the first-ever trailer in 2020, where HoYoverse termed the Fontaine arc with a similar title.

It seems that almost three years later, the community will get to experience the story that has been three years in the making. To lay out all the details, HoYoverse will be holding a scheduled special program, revealing all upcoming characters, events, locations, and a few Primogems in the process.

This article focuses on the Primogems from the livestream, as free premium Gacha currencies are always a treat for the community. The total number of Primogems from each livestream adds up to 300, equivalent to one free pull on any banner.

All Primogem codes from the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream

Here is a list of all redeem codes revealed from the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream:

VA97KJNF24UV: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

NTQP2KPEJMUH: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

9T96KJNE2LVM: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Receiving all of the aforementioned codes will collectively grant players 300 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit, 5 Enhancement Materials, and 50,000 Mora.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes via the official HoYoverse website

Redemption code page for Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that the aforementioned codes can be acquired via HoYoverse's official website or in-game settings. Here is a detailed guide on how to get the codes:

Head to the official code redemption page to start the process.

Log in using the active credentials tied to servers and your character.

Select the preferred/active with the created character.

Paste the code in the blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

Click on the "Redeem" option to acquire the codes.

Head inside the game and look for the rewards within the in-game email.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes via the in-game settings

In-game settings for code redemption (Image via HoYoverse)

With the method via the official website being out of the way, here is a brief guide on the redemption guide via in-game settings:

Launch the game and load it through your created character on any server.

Open the in-game Paimon Menu, the main menu in the top-left corner beside the minimap.

Head to the Settings tab, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon on the left.

Select the "Accounts" tab located at the very bottom.

Click on the "Redeem Code" tab under the Accounts section, located on the right of your screen.

Paste one of the three codes mentioned above, provided during the livestream, and click on "Redeem."

The rewards tied to the code will be sent via in-game mail.

Each code has a 16-hour window until it expires, leading players to be very quick in redeeming them.