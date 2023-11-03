Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream redeem codes and redemption guide

The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream has successfully concluded. The Special Program's host shared a ton of exciting content that will be in the upcoming 4.2 update, including the character banners, events, and the new Fontaine region. In addition, the officials also released three new redemption codes for all the players. These can be exchanged for several in-game rewards, such as Primogems and Mora.

The codes will expire within 15 hours from now, so it is advised that everyone redeems them as soon as possible and claim the rewards. Genshin Impact players can find all three redemption codes in this article along with a guide on how to use them.

Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream redemption codes and rewards

Version 4.2 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the redemption codes shared during the Genshin Impact 4.2 Masquerade of the Guilty livestream:

VA97KJNF24UV - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. NTQP2KPEJMUH - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 9T96KJNE2LVM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Each can only be used once per account, and will be valid until November 4, 2023, 12:00 AM (UTC-4). So it is best to redeem them quickly. The rewards are usually delivered instantly, but can take up to 15 minutes, and can be collected from the in-game mailbox. Do note that the mails also expire after 30 days, so make sure to claim the items in time.

The universal countdown above shows the time left until the redemption codes are valid. Once the timer hits zero, it means they have become invalid and cannot be used.

How to redeem the codes to get 300 Primogems

Most old players would already know how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact, but this is a guide for all the beginners. There are two ways to use the codes, and here is a step-by-step guide for both methods:

First method

Go to Account and click on Redeem Codes (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first method, the steps to follow are:

Log into the game and open the Paimon Menu. Next, go to in-game settings and click on Account. Tap on the Redeem Now option, type in the valid code, and press Exchange.

After redeeming the first code, type the other two codes as well and collect the 300 Primogem rewards from the mailbox.

Second Method

Redeem code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The other method to redeem the codes is as follows:

Go to the official website of the game. Open the Redeem Code section from the top menu and log in using your HoYovers account info. Select the server you play in, type in the valid codes, and click on Redeem.

The rewards will be sent to your account within 15 minutes and can be collected from the in-game mailbox.