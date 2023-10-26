Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream starting time, countdown, and where to watch

Genshin Impact will conduct the much-awaited Special Program livestream of the upcoming version 4.2 update on October 27, 2023. The same will be premiered at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on the game's official Twitch handle and at 9:00 AM (UTC-4) on the YouTube channel. Some travelers may have noticed that the v4.2 patch is titled Masquerade of the Guilty, which is the same Fontaine title teased in the Teyvat Travail Preview video.

The Special Program will reveal all the upcoming content that will be in the next Genshin Impact update, including the character banners and events. Travelers can find a universal countdown showcasing the time left until the livestream begins on the game's official Twitch channel and some of the expected announcements.

Note: Genshin Impact’s 4.2 Special Program livestream has been postponed as China mourns the demise of Li Keqiang, the former Premier of the PRC. This article will be updated with the new schedule when an official statement reveals the same.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.2 Masquerade of the Guilty livestream

As mentioned in the X post above by the official Genshin Impact handle, the Special Program for the upcoming v4.2 update will begin on October 27, 2023, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on Twitch. The exact starting time of the livestream will be different for each player depending on their region, so here is a universal countdown that everyone can refer to:

Travelers interested in watching the v4.2 Masquerade of the Guilty livestream can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. In case players miss the original livestream, they do not need to worry since the same will be broadcast on the game's YouTube channel at 9:00 AM (UTC-4).

Travelers can expect the officials to drop three redemption codes during the livestream, which can be exchanged for several rewards, such as 300 Primogems. The codes can be used on the official website or via in-game settings.

However, they usually expire within 16 to 20 hours of release, so it is best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expected announcements in the v4.2 livestream

The officials will announce the banners for the upcoming update and also showcase Furina and Charlotte's kit and gameplay. Since the Hydro Archon will be released as a 5-star unit, she will also likely receive her own signature Sword, which is also expected to be revealed during the Special Program. Based on the leaks, Furina's weapon is supposedly called Splendor of Still Waters.

Additionally, players can also expect the following events in the upcoming Masquerade of the Guilty Fontaine patch:

Battle event with an NPC named Thelxie (flagship event)

Kurious Kamera rerun

Fungun event rerun

Misty Dungeon rerun

It is also speculated that the flagship event of the patch will give away a free copy of Freminet so travelers who missed him on his debut have the chance to get him in the next update. Several leaks have also shown that there will be a new Fontaine region in Genshin Impact 4.2, so the officials are expected to tease the same.