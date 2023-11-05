Genshin Impact 4.2 TCG update: Nilou, Baizhu, and other cards revealed

Many changes are coming to Genius Invokation TCG in the upcoming Genshin Impact v4.2 update. Players can add new character cards such as Nilou, Dori, and Baizhu to their decks. Additionally they will also come with their very own talent cards and five new actions cards.

Such additions will keep the endgame content fresh and unlock multiple potential deck compositions. After its initial release in version 3.3 update, Genius Invokation TCG's roster has always been updated and further expanded by the developers. The game has gone through many changes and optimizations, making it a popular non-combat endgame content for players to try.

Here is everything they need to know about the latest TCG update in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Officials to add Nilou, Dori, Baizhu, & many other Genius Invokation TCG cards

Expand Tweet

Official announcements have shared new details about the Genius Invokation TCG changes in the upcoming Genshin Impact v4.2 update. Lets start with new characters card such as Nilou, Dori, and Baizhu. We will also include information about their talent cards and five action cards.

Nilou's character card in Genshin Impact

Nilou's official event artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of her character and talent card effects:

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG

Deals 2 Physical DMG Elemental Skill: Deal 3 Hydro DMG and create 1 Golden Chalice's Bounty if the party inlcudes only Dendro and Hydro characters. When this is active, players will only create Bountiful Cores. At the end phase, deal 2 Dendro DMG. It will also deal 2 Dendro DMG when you declare the end of round and the summon has 2 usage.

Deal 3 Hydro DMG and create 1 Golden Chalice's Bounty if the party inlcudes only Dendro and Hydro characters. When this is active, players will only create Bountiful Cores. At the end phase, deal 2 Dendro DMG. It will also deal 2 Dendro DMG when you declare the end of round and the summon has 2 usage. Elemental Burst: Deal 2 Hydro DMG and apply Lingering Aeon on the affected opponent. This status will end additional 3 Hydro DMG in the end phase.

Nilou's talent card, The Starry Skies Their Flowers Rain, can only be equipped when she is the active character on field. Doing so will immediately cast her Elemental Skill & increase Bountiful Core DMG by 1.

Dori's character card in Genshin Impact

Dori's official 2022 birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of her character and talent card effects:

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG

Elemental Skill: Deal 2 Electro DMG and summon 1 After Sales Service Rounds. This summon will deal 1 Electro DMG to opponent in the end phase.

Elemental Burst: Deal 1 Electro DMG and summon Jinni that will heal 2 HP and provide 1 energy point to active character. The summon has 2 usage.

Dori's talent card, Discretionary Supplement, will immediately summon Jinni which, will have increased healing and restore energy for characters with no energy.

Baizhu's character card in Genshin Impact

Baizhu's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of her character and talent card effects:

Normal Attack: Deals 1 Dendro DMG

Deals 1 Dendro DMG Elemental Skill: Deal 1 Dendro DMG and summon 1 Gossamer Sprite. In end phase, this summon will deal 1 Dendro DMG and heal active character with 1 HP.

Deal 1 Dendro DMG and summon 1 Gossamer Sprite. In end phase, this summon will deal 1 Dendro DMG and heal active character with 1 HP. Elemental Burst: Creates 1 Pulsing Clarity & Seamless Shield. When active phase begins, active character with get 1 shield which will deal 1 Dendro DMG and Heal 1 HP when the effect is removed or generated again.

Baizhu's talent card, All Things Are of the Earth, will immediately cast his Elemental Burst. It will also genereate one elemental dice for the active character when they are healed by Seamless Shield.

New action cards in Genshin Impact

Here is a quick overview of all the new action cards:

Equipment Cards: Shadow of a Sand King & Ocean-Hued Clam

Shadow of a Sand King & Ocean-Hued Clam Support Card: Stormterror's Lair

Stormterror's Lair Event Cards: In Every House A Stove & Lyresong

Players can check out the link attached in the official announcement above to learn more about these Genius Invokation TCG action cards in Genshin Impact.