Genshin Impact 4.3 TCG update: Signora, Lyney, Alhaitham, and more

Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program, Roses and Muskets, recently premiered on December 8, 2023. The official livestream disclosed a new TCG update featuring new events and cards; players can obtain six new character cards and five new monster cards. Additionally, the character cards will come with talent cards.

This update is big for Genius Invokation TCG players, as they get access to 11 cards instead of three. This article will highlight everything players need to know about the latest TCG update in Genshin Impact 4.3 update.

Genshin Impact 4.3: New Genius Invokation TCG update to add Signora, Alhaitham, Lyney, and more

New TCG update: Radiant Secrets (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's latest livestream on December 08, 2023, has revealed Genius Invokation TCG's new update: Radiant Secrets. The Radiant Secrets update will add tons of new cards to obtain, including character, talent, and monster cards. Here is a quick overview:

Alhaitham

Azhdaha

Dvalin

Eremite Scorching Loremaster

Gorou

Layla

Lyney

Lynette

Signora

Thunder Manifestation

Yelan

Eleven new TCG cards will be available in version 4.3. Note that Genshin Impact has yet to officially reveal details about the cards and their effects. Players can expect this to come out soon before the new patch update. Furthermore, Fontaine will soon feature new NPCs for players to challenge them. This update will also introduce the new Fontaine-themed table customization that can be obtained.

You can challenge Melusines after the 4.3 update (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition, there are new and extremely difficult Tavern challenges. Completing these will allow you to obtain new monster cards such as Dvalin, Signora, Azdaha, and more. Genshin Impact 4.3 will also bring back The Forge Realm's Temper event and an update to the Heated Battle Mode.

There is one more TCG content to look forward to. So, keep an eye out for future announcements.

Genius Invokation TCG Asia Invitational

The Genius Invokation TCG Asia Invitational will officially start on January 11, 2024. Sixteen of the best TCG competitors from throughout Asia will square off in a friendly competition for players. To keep up with the most recent information regarding this thrilling matchup, follow the Astra Carnival account on X.

This event is a great opportunity for players to learn more about Genius Invokation TCG by watching these top-tier competitors. This includes different strategies, custom decks, and best teams.

Genius Invokation TCG continues to advance with new cards and game modes. The constant update has kept this endgame content fresh with several possibilities and challenges. TCG players should definitely look forward to the version 4.3 update scheduled to go live on December 20, 2023.