Genshin Impact 4.3 update size, and pre-installation download guide

Genshin Impact 4.3 is only a couple of days away from official release, and the community now has a chance to pre-load the updated files. The pre-installation feature allows players to keep any new content added ahead of time, making the experience smoother at launch. It is recommended to pre-load files on all platforms by following the proper procedure.

This article will guide you through the pre-installation process on different platforms, including PC, Android, and iOS. PC players will need to download 12GB worth of files, accumulating over an extra 24GB after final installation. Android and iOS users will find 3.18 GB and 2.2 GB worth of files, respectively.

With the 4.3 update, Genshin Impact is expected to be well over 100 GB on the PC platform. However, deleting unwanted Quests can help reduce the game's total size on all platforms.

Genshin Impact 4.3 pre-installation guide for all platforms

Genshin Impact 4.3 pre-installation has been released for all platforms, allowing players to download the content ahead of time. Here is a list of all platforms and the respective download size of the updated files:

PC: 12 GB download size

iOS: 2.2 GB download size

Android: 3.18 GB download size

Pre-installation from the launch screen in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The pre-installation process is fairly simple for mobile users, as it applies to every operating system. Regardless of whether you are using Android or iOS, start by launching your game. Next, follow these steps:

Once you are in the game, log in using your credentials.

In the launch screen, look for a small option on the bottom-left corner of your screen that says "Pre-install resource package."

Click on the option and follow the on-screen instructions to start the process. Here, you will be able to see the size of the files.

Pre-installation from Paimon Menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from the launch screen, you can start pre-installing from inside the game's settings as well. Here's how:

Open up the Paimon Menu and select Settings via the cogwheel button.

Head down to the Resources tab and click on the "Pre-install resource package" to start downloading.

Once the pre-installation has been done, wait until the launch time. The game will then only unpack the downloaded resources, which will take significantly less time compared to downloading the game files and unpacking them on the release day.

Genshin Impact PC client (Image via HoYoverse)

For PC users, all of this can be done through the official game client. Follow these steps:

Look for a pre-installation option beside the yellow "Play" button in the official client.

Follow the on-screen instructions and make sure to have enough space.

Simply click on "Confirm" to start the download process.

Note that the unpacking process of these files can take up a lot of time. Considering the enormous size of Genshin Impact on PC, it is recommended to have an SSD equipped for times like these.