New leaks related to the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update and the Lantern Rite Festival have surfaced online. Information from reliable sources, such as Mero, suggests that there will be a 4-star skin selector event, which will let Travelers claim one 4-star skin of their choice for free. It is speculated that this will also include Ganyu and Shenhe's potential costumes that are expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Not only that, there are rumors that Xingqiu will also get a new character skin, and it is believed that it will be given away for free during the event as well. Find more about the free 4-star skin reward in this article.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Players can claim one 4-star skin for free in Genshin Impact 4.4, as per leaks

Several reliable leakers have recently stated that Travelers will be able to claim one 4-star character skin in the upcoming version 4.4 update. Luckily, another popular leaker, Mero, has hinted at the potential UI of the 4-star skin selector to further the leaks.

The UI features four old character skins and two Apple icons (leaker claims they are placeholders for Shenhe and Ganyu's rumored skins). It is also worth adding that the skin selector is expected to be a part of a bundle. However, it is currently unknown whether it will be obtainable as a reward in the Lantern Rite event or if it is a separate event.

In any case, here is a list of all the options expected to be available in the 4-star skin selector:

Ayaka

Jean

Lisa

Barbara

Kaeya

Klee

Fischl

Ningguang

Keqing

Ganyu

Shenhe

All the character outfits in Genshin Impact, excluding Diluc's, are 4-star items, so all of them are likely to be available as options in the skin selector. This includes the new skins for Ganyu and Shenhe, which will be released in version 4.4.

Note that if Travelers already own a skin, then they won't be able to obtain another copy of the same item and must choose another skin.

Xingqiu will get a new character skin in Genshin Impact 4.4, as per leaks

The X post by @timeflawed, aka timing, showcases the rewards obtainable from the Lantern Rite Festival in version 4.4. Based on this, it appears that Xingqiu will also receive a new 4-star skin called Bamboo Rain in the upcoming update. Needless to say, his skin is not in the skin selector since it will likely be given away for free to all the players participating in the event.