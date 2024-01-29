Genshin Impact 4.5 to 5.1 leaks: Dahlia, Emilie, Xbalanque, and Hexenzirkel content roadmap

Genshin Impact will soon release Xianyun and Gaming in its 4.4 Lantern Rite update. It will take the Traveler and Paimon back to Liyue for the yearly festivities. However, not much is known about where the narrative will lead after the celebrations. Given that the updates after version 4.5 will be crucial for setting the stage for Natlan, some players could be curious about what to expect from the title.

This article provides a roadmap for Genshin Impact, covering leaks about every version from 4.5 to 5.1. We also explore details about upcoming characters and potential questlines, as revealed by prominent leakers.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 to 5.1 development roadmap leaks

The latest leak from @white__fx1 on X has shed light on what to expect from Genshin Impact's future updates. For the reader's convenience, let's look at the overview of each version separately.

Version 4.5

Genshin Impact has officially revealed that Chiori will be the new 5-star character debuting in the 4.5 update. Leaks from hxg_diluc and GenshinMeow have suggested that Albedo, Itto, and Kazuha may have reruns in the patch alongside her.

Moreover, it is expected that the flagship event of 4.5 will take place in Mondstadt and introduce a new character from the Church of Favonius called Dahlia, as an NPC.

Version 4.6

Expand Tweet

The 4.6 update is expected to finally release the Knave, also known as Arlecchino. The Fatui Harbinger is rumored to be a 5-star Pyro unit that may wield a Poleram resembling a sickle.

Leaks suggest that Arlecchino could be a DPS whose Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst may switch her playstyle and infuse her Normal Attacks with Pyro. She is expected to pair with Chevreuse and Yelan.

Version 4.7

Skirk's first appearance from version 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

White suggests that the main storyline of version 4.7 will introduce the black knight, Surtalogi. It would be the first time players will encounter Skirk's master and possibly learn more about the Abyss.

Leaks have also indicated that Clorinde and Sigewinne may debut as playable characters in the 4.7 update. Both are expected to get their own story quests.

Version 4.8

Expected to be the last patch before Natlan releases in Genshin Impact, version 4.8 could take Travelers to yet another limited-time map expansion, similar to Golden Apple Archipelago and Veluriyam Mirage. It will introduce the Fontainian perfumer Emilie and reveal more lore about the elusive Hexenzirkel.

Version 5.0

Iansan, the first character from Natlan, teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5.0 update will finally release the region of Natlan to the game. Rumored to be based on the tribal regions of South America, the Pyro nation will be the sixth country in the Traveler's journey across Teyvat.

The lore is also expected to draw inspiration from the Mayan Sun God.

Version 5.1

Xbalanque is the second character from Natlan to be teased in Genshin Impact's storyline. The latest leaks from White have suggested that he may be a new 5-star character releasing in version 5.1.

As per the information, he is expected to be a dark-skinned adult male with Pyro vision. It is indicated that he may be similar to Bennett and could be the strongest character from Natlan.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.