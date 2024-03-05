Neuvillette will finally have his first rerun in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update after the recent livestream officially announced the upcoming banners. He is scheduled to debut in the second half banners alongside Kaedehara Kazuha's rerun. This also implies that his signature weapon, Tome of Eternal Flow, will return to the Phase II weapon banner.

Neuvillette is one of the best 5-star Hypercarry DPS' on the roster. His unique kit allows him to deal Hydro damage through charged attacks. The question, however, is when he will release the version 4.5 update, besides the date and time. This article details more.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Neuvillette Rerun, Countdown, and more

Neuvillette rerun in the second phase of the 4.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's recent livestream has confirmed Neuvillette's first rerun in version 4.5 update. He is scheduled to rerun in the second half (Phase II) of the upcoming banners. Based on the previous Phase II schedules, his rerun banner will be available on April 3, 2024, at 18:00 (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously.

Due to timezone differences, the Phase II banner's release time will vary. They should be available first on ASIA servers, then on EU servers, and finally on NA servers.

Genshin Impact players can refer to these countdowns. Depending on the server you use, it can be used to track when Neuvillette's rerun banner will drop. As long as the countdown title states, "Time until Neuvillette rerun, " you still have some time left before the Phase II banner drops.

Tome of Eternal Flow rerun in Genshin Impact 4.5 weapon banner

Neuvillette's signature weapon preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Official notes have already revealed that Neuvillette will rerun alongside Kazuha (5-star Anemo). This implies that the weapon banner during Phase II will also feature signature weapons for these 5-star characters. Here is a quick overview:

Tome of Eternal Flow

Freedom Sworn

It is standard practice for developers to do this during reruns, where they also feature the rerun character's signature weapon. Tome of the Eternal Flow is a 5-star Catalyst and Neuvillette's best-in-slot to bring out his true damage potential. At max enhancement (level 90), it can provide the following stats:

Base ATK: 542

Secondary Stats: 8.2% CRIT DMG

The weapon passive, Aeon Wave, increases the wielder's HP by 16%. When their current HP increases or decreases, the weapon will increase their charged attack damage by 14% for three seconds and can be stacked thrice. When you have three stacks or refresh the third stack's duration, the wielder restores 8 energy. This restoration effect can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

Not only does this weapon cater to Neuvillette's entire kit, but it can also be useful for other Genshin Impact DPS units, such as Yanfei and Klee. You can have Furina on your team to trigger the passive for your catalyst damage dealers.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact Hub.