Genshin Impact: 4 Fatui Harbingers we still don't know much about

Fatui Harbingers are an antagonist faction that remains as mysterious as ever in Genshin Impact. Over the years, we’ve met a few of them acting as Snezhnaya's diplomats, such as Capitano, Childe, Signora, Scaramouche (Wanderer), and Arlecchino, who play a major role throughout the Archon Quests. With every region, we get to confront at least one of them, and it just shows how much impact they have in Teyvat.

Even with these encounters, some Harbingers' lives, roles, and motives remain clouded even today. Players only get fragments of their lore via in-game texts, artifact descriptions, dialogues, etc. Let’s look at these Fatui Harbingers, whose presence is still a mystery in Genshin Impact.

Some of the Fatui Harbingers we don't know much about yet in Genshin Impact

1) Pierro

Pierro in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser The Gods' Limits (Image via HoYoverse)

Pierro (The Jester) is the founding member of the Fatui Harbingers. It is known via the in-game texts that he was related to the kingdom of Khaenri'ah before the Cataclysm in Genshin Impact. He, along with Dainsleif, is one of the few characters who survive the curse of immortality bestowed upon all Khaenri'ahns by the Shade of Death, Ronova.

This also helps us understand Pierro’s loyalty to the Tsaritsa and her vision following the Cataclysm, as well as his role in assembling the Fatui Harbingers. Yet, despite his significance, players still know very little about his true intentions. He appears to be orchestrating the Harbingers’ actions across Teyvat with precision, but the extent and purpose of his plans remain uncertain and debated.

2) Il Dottore

Dottore in Collei's dream at the end of Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser A Winter Night's Lazzo (Image via HoYoverse)

Dottore is probably the most infamous Fatui Harbinger players have actually met in-game and in Genshin Impact's official manga. His experiments are considered to be horrifying and disturbing, ranging from using human lives in research to creating multiple clones of himself. He's also obsessed with the idea of surpassing the gods, and he is considered highly unpredictable in nature.

In Genshin Impact's Sumeru arc, Dottore stood out as someone who pushed the Akademiya into dangerous dealings. This included manipulating dreams, trapping the citizens and the Dendro Archon, in order to attempt building a mechanical god. Even then, he managed to slip away after trading information with the Dendro Archon for the Electro Gnosis.

There are theories by players that Dottore is probably the Sumeru researcher named Zandik, whose notes we find spread all across Sumeru around Ruin Guards. The community is well aware of his actions, but what truly drives him beyond sheer obsession remains largely unknown.

3) Pulcinella

Pulcinella in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulcinella has only been mentioned in character voicelines like Childe and Arlecchino, and during the infamous teaser A Winter Night's Lazzo by Genshin Impact. He’s said to be the Fifth Harbinger and the mayor of a city in Snezhnaya, which already makes him different from the rest. Pulcinella appears to have a place in Snezhnaya itself, where he attempts to blend the idea of fusing politics and the Fatui's activities, whilst many Harbingers work in the shadows.

One of his key roles that we know in the story so far was recruiting Childe into the Fatui at a young age. Even in the teaser, he comes across as pragmatic, someone who puts the Fatui’s interests and advantages above sentiment. Although Pulcinella has not appeared directly in quests, leaving fans wondering about his vision, his power, and how much of a hand he has in the larger scope of Fatui's agenda.

4) Pantalone The Regrator

Pantalone in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the other Harbingers, who are usually more on the front-line side of things, Pantalone is more of the reserved one and looks over wealth and economic aspects. Known as the Ninth Harbinger, he is in charge of the Fatui’s financial policies and is considered the richest among them. His reach spreads everywhere, from booking Mondstadt’s Goth Grand Hotel indefinitely to experimenting with new forms of currency in Fontaine.

According to many in-game texts and character voicelines, Pantalone’s backstory is focused on how he doesn't have a vision, which ultimately made him resent the gods. That resentment turned into his ambition, fueling his desire to make Snezhnaya the financial or monopolistic heart of Teyvat.

Even without an in-game appearance, his presence is felt across nations through shady business deals and large-scale economic moves.

The Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact are the crux of Tsaritsa's will and her agenda. They carry all sorts of different responsibilities, but also follow their own passion on the side as well. As the story moves toward the upcoming region of Nod-Krai in version 6.0, fans expect to finally learn more about these Fatui Harbingers and even meet the others, like Columbina and Sandrone.

