Genshin Impact 5.0 drip marketing schedule speculation

Genshin Impact officials usually tease new upcoming character(s) via drip marketing posts. These are uploaded on official social media accounts such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and more. With Emilie confirmed as the last limited 5-star Fontaine character for the upcoming version 4.8 update, many players are curious about the characters that will be introduced in the 5.0 update.

This is a major update with the arrival of a new region and its content, so the community must be looking forward to the 5.0 drip marketing to learn about the first Natlan 5-star characters. This article will provide all the details you need to know about the Genshin Impact 5.0 drip marketing schedule and character speculations.

Note: The article is based on speculations and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Expected Genshin Impact 5.0 drip marketing schedule

Natlan will finally be released after three years (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials usually reveal upcoming characters two days before a new version update drops. Here are some past examples in favor of this statement:

Number of days between version 4.7 update and 4.8 drip marketing: 2 days

2 days Number of days between version 4.6 update and 4.7 drip marketing: 2 days

2 days Number of days between version 4.5 update and 4.6 drip marketing: 2 days

2 days Number of days between version 4.4 update and 4.5 drip marketing: 2 days

2 days Number of days between version 4.3 update and 4.4 drip marketing: 2 days

Following the official six-week update cycle, the Genshin Impact 5.0 update is expected to be released on August 28, 2024. With this information, players can expect the drip marketing posts for version 5.0 update to drop on August 26, 2024.

Based on the past precedence, the officials will most likely announce it at 6 PM (UTC+8) on Genshin Impact's official social media handles. Here is a list of all relevant timezones and when the drip marketing could drop there:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: August 26 at 12 am

August 26 at 12 am Alaska Standard Time: August 26 at 1 am

August 26 at 1 am Pacific Standard Time: August 26 at 2 am

August 26 at 2 am Mountain Standard Time: August 26 at 3 am

August 26 at 3 am Central Standard Time: August 26 at 4 am

August 26 at 4 am Eastern Standard Time: August 26 at 5 am

August 26 at 5 am Western European Time: August 26 at 10 am

August 26 at 10 am Central European Time: August 26 at 11 am

August 26 at 11 am Eastern European Time: August 26 at 12 pm

August 26 at 12 pm India Standard Time: August 26 at 3:30 pm

August 26 at 3:30 pm Australian Western Standard Time: August 26 at 6 pm

August 26 at 6 pm China Standard Time: August 26 at 6 pm

August 26 at 6 pm Philippine Standard Time: August 26 at 6 pm

August 26 at 6 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: August 26 at 6:45 pm

August 26 at 6:45 pm Japanese Standard Time: August 26 at 7 pm

August 26 at 7 pm Korea Standard Time: August 26 at 7 pm

August 26 at 7 pm Australian Central Time: August 26 at 8:30 pm

August 26 at 8:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: August 26 at 9 pm

August 26 at 9 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: August 26 at 11 pm

It is worth noting that all of this information is based on speculation and past data. There is a chance the actual dates might vary from the ones mentioned here.

Genshin Impact 5.0 drip marketing character leaks

The first Natlan character was teased three years ago (Image via HoYoverse)

While Genshin Impact officials have yet to reveal anything, several leaks share information about upcoming Natlan characters such as Iansan and Xbalanque. There are rumors about some unnamed characters expected to debut in version 5.x update. Here is a quick overview:

5-star Geo character

Two 5-star Catalyst characters

Two Claymore character

For more concrete information, players will have to wait for the version 5.0 livestream and future announcements.

